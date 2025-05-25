10 Best Sword Fights in the History of Anime

Anime has long captivated audiences with its breathtaking sword fights, blending artistry, emotion, and raw intensity. Japan already has a rich history revolving around sword fighting and that history is reflected in the anime world as well. Every year, a bunch of anime with intense swordplay makes it to streaming sites for fans to eagerly devour. From clashing blades to profound character-driven narratives, the sword fights in these anime transcend action. They showcase themes of honor, sacrifice, and growth, be it Zoro from One Piece or Sung Jin Woo of Solo Leveling.

Videos by ComicBook.com

But one question arises: what are the best sword fights in the history of anime? Fans can’t help but debate the swordsmanship of popular titles like Demon Slayer and Sword Art Online. Which is why that’s the question this article is going to answer. Drawing from both iconic classics and recent gems, here are the best sword fights in anime history where every swing of the blade tells a story of determination, skill, and heart. Whether it’s a test of strength, a clash of ideologies, or a fight for survival, these moments define the pinnacle of anime swordsmanship.

1) Asta vs. Conrad – Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

In the movie, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, Asta’s clash with Conrad is a spectacle of raw determination against overwhelming power. Asta, wielding his anti-magic swords, faces Conrad’s key magic in a high-stakes battle to save the Clover Kingdom. To make things even more challenging, Conrad’s magic was highly compatible with the legendary Imperial Sword: Elsdocia.

The choreography in the fight is electrifying. At first, Asta tries to get close to Conrad and hit him with his Anti-magic swords to undo his key magic, but Conrad is no slouch either. He dodges all of Asta’s attacks and then uses Elsdocia to become even stronger and dominate Asta so much that he’s able to stab him, seemingly winning the battle. But with sheer willpower, refusal to give up, and love for his comrades, Asta unlocks his anti-magic further and goes on to deliver a final slash which pierces Conrad, ending the fight in Asta’s favor.

2) Sasuke vs. Killer Bee – Naruto Shippuden

In Episode 143 of Naruto Shippuden, Sasuke was ordered by Tobi to bring in the Eight Tails Jinchuriki, Killer Bee. With his freshly awakened Mangekyo Sharingan, most fans thought the last Uchiha would win the fight without breaking a sweat. But that turned out to be far from the case, giving birth to one of the best sword fights in anime history.

Against Bee’s eccentric yet acrobatic multi-sword style using seven swords, Sasuke’s Chidori-infused katana struggled to keep up. Not only was Bee incredibly unpredictable, he was also lightning-fast, pushing Sasuke’s Sharingan to its limits. The animation captured every clash with dynamic camera angles, highlighting the fluidity of Bee’s seven-sword dance and Sasuke’s calculated counters.

The fight reminded the younger Uchiha (and the audience) that while Sasuke may have succeeded in his goal of killing his brother, he only won because Itachi wanted him to. Sasuke was completely unequipped to deal with an opponent as strong and chaotic as Killer Bee when the latter wasn’t holding back against him. And had it not been for the rest of team Taka, the Uchiha would have likely met an early end at the hands of the series’ first perfect Jinchuriki.

3) Ichigo vs. Byakuya – Bleach

Ichigo’s showdown against Byakuya in Bleach’s Soul Society arc (Episodes 58-59) is a defining moment in the series, earning its spot among anime’s greatest sword fights. With a series so focused on distinctive armaments, it should come as no surprise that fans want to recreate these iconic moments and more with convincing props. At this point in the story, Byakuya’s unwillingness to stop his own sister’s execution clashes with Ichigo’s mission to save Rukia at any cost, adding emotional baggage to their encounter. Their clash reached its peak once both Shinigami activated their Bankai. While powerful in its own right, Ichigo’s raw and unpolished Bankai struggled against the full force of Byakuya’s elegant and petal-blade Senbonzakura.

The sixth division captain even managed to paralyze Ichigo with a Hado and would have won if not for Ichigo’s Hollowfication. But the fight marked a moment of growth for Ichigo when he managed to break his Hollowfication mask and take back control of his body, establishing that if he was going to win this fight and save Rukia, it would be with his own strength. Which he ultimately managed to do with one final attack, making Byakuya admit defeat and earning his respect.

4) Zoro vs. King – One Piece

Zoro’s clash with King in One Piece’s Wano arc, Episode 1062 is a jaw-dropping display of two extremely strong swordmasters in action. Wielding his three-sword style, Zoro faces King’s fiery, pteranodon-enhanced blade work in a battle that tests his limits. As one of One Piece’s newer episodes, the animation is stunning, with vibrant flames and precise sword clashes illuminating the rooftop of Onigashima.

Zoro’s struggle to unlock Conqueror’s Haki adds emotional depth, as he pushes past physical and mental barriers to overcome King’s near-invincible defense. The fight choreography is relentless, a mix of brute force and strategic combat as Zoro’s Enma sings against King’s katana. And the stakes are high with Zoro’s victory being crucial for the Straw Hats’ rebellion and its visual spectacle. The whole thing is a testament to Zoro’s growth as a swordsman, making this duel a pinnacle of One Piece’s action-packed legacy.

5) Sieg vs. Shirou – Fate/Apocrypha

The sword fight between Sieg and Shirou in Episode 24 of Fate/Apocrypha is a gripping clash of ideals and blades. Sieg uses Balmung to face off against Shirou’s divine authority in a battle that combines mythic grandeur with lots of emotion. The animation is on par with every other Fate series epilogue, Balmung’s radiant energy clashing against Shirou’s holy spear to create a visual feast of a fast-paced fight that seems very real.

The choreography is striking and camera angles follow the fighters beautifully, keeping the tension high. Even better, this duel is more than physical – it’s a philosophical struggle between Sieg’s quest for freedom and Shirou’s authoritarian vision. Sieg’s growth as a hero, fueled by his bond with Jeanne, counteracts Shirou’s unyielding resolve, making this memorable anime sword fight stand out for both its depth and visuals.

6) Tengen Uzui vs. Gyutaro – Demon Slayer

Demon Slayer is all about specially crafted swords but there’s one swordfight that stands out among the rest. And that’s Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui’s battle against Upper Moon 6 Gyutaro in Season 2, Episode 7 of Demon Slayer’s Entertainment District arc. The whole fight is a dazzling display of flamboyant swordsmanship at its best.

As one of the best-animated fights in the series, the intensity of this visual masterpiece is only amplified by Tengen’s teamwork with Tanjiro and others, showcasing his leadership under pressure. Tengen’s iconic dual Nichirin Blades, infused with his Sound Breathing, clash with Gyutaro’s blood sickles in a frenetic, high-stakes duel. Even after losing his left hand, Tengen still manages to fight on even footing against Gyutaro, ultimately winning with Tanjirou and Nezuko’s help.

7) Kirito vs. General Eugene – Sword Art Online

Kirito’s duel with General Eugene in Episode 20 of Sword Art Online Season 2 is an underrated one in the pack. His dual-wielding sword style clashes with Eugene’s massive longsword, creating a fast-paced sword fight in midair. But what makes this thrilling virtual showdown in Alfheim Online stand out is both parties’ use of unexpected tactics.

The fight starts with Eugene using his sword to shine sunlight into Kirito’s eyes, catching him off guard for a moment to create the perfect opening to begin his onslaught. Since Eugene’s sword Gram can phase through any weapon that tries to block it, he’s able to land hits on Kirito despite the two being more or less equal in skill. In a rare moment of sudden defeat, Kirito uses a smokescreen.

But this isn’t him running away. Instead, Kirito uses the smoke cover to borrow a sword from his partner. After that, he surprises Eugene by attacking from above and having figured out that Eugene’s sword cannot phase through multiple weapons at once, uses his borrowed sword to block him. With Eugene’s main advantage against Kirito gone, the latter is then able to quickly counterattack to win the fight.

8. Akame vs. Esdeath – Akame Ga Kill

The highly anticipated climactic battle between Akame and Esdeath in Akame Ga Kill is a heart-pounding clash of lethal swordplay. Akame’s Murasame is a one-cut-kill blade against Esdeath’s overwhelming ice-based abilities. The animation is gripping, the visuals are sharp, and the swordplay is absolutely masterful, with its most incredible moments and distinctive swords highly sought-after by fans.

The choreography is intense as Akame skillfully dodges Esdeath’s icy blows and sword attacks. Akame’s resolve to end Esdeath’s tyranny adds depth to the fight, as both warriors embody opposing ideals. And while the encounter faced criticism for deviating from the manga, it’s still a worthy culmination of two arcs, showcasing Akame’s growth and Esdeath’s unyielding dominance.

9. Sung Jinwoo vs. Igris – Solo Leveling

Sung Jin-Woo’s fight against Igris in Solo Leveling Season 1 is a defining moment of his rise as a hunter, and his first step to becoming an S-Rank hunter. Before, he was having a hard time fighting off knight soldiers who kept on spawning endlessly. And as soon as Igris stepped in, the fight took a dramatic turn.

Hunter Sung was easily overpowered, but he didn’t give up and kept on looking for Igris’s weakness and blindspots. Eventually, Jin-Woo was able to use his dagger to exploit a weakness in Igris’s armor, making him vulnerable to attacks. With relentless dagger stabs, Jin-Woo was finally able to win against Igris.

The animation in this fight is smooth with constantly changing camera angles and perspectives that add tension. Every single frame gives goosebumps. Establishing this as a visually stunning and narratively rich sword fight that cements Solo Leveling’s place in anime action.

10) Zaraki Kenpachi vs. Retsu Unohana – Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War

Zaraki’s brutal clash with Unohana in Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is an emotional masterpiece. Two of Soul Society’s fiercest swordsmen face off against each other in a battle that could destroy Soul Society. Zaraki’s unrestrained savagery meets Unohana’s refined, lethal blade work in a fight to awaken Kenpachi’s true potential and Bankai.

This was one of the most awaited fights in the Bleach community as we finally got to see Unohana’s bankai, Minazuki, animated. The animation was visceral, with blood-soaked strikes and visuals capturing their ferocity. While at first, it seemed like an even matchup, Zaraki was quickly able to surpass Unohana once it was revealed that he had been unknowingly suppressing his strength since their fistfight when he was just a child, truly earning the title of Kenpachi as the strongest.