Naruto: Why Himawari Will Be the Best Nine-Tails Jinchuriki Ever

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has set up Naruto's daughter Himawari to be one of the most powerful hosts of a tailed beast ever - and it's great!

Naruto has thrown one of the most surprising twists ever into Bortuo: Two Blue Vortex. Vol. 1 of Boruto (Naruto Next Generation) shocked the fandom when Naruto's Nine-Tailed beast Kurama sacrificed himself to help save Naruto and his son Boruto. Now Kurama has been resurrected in the most unexpected of places: inside of Naruto's daughter Himawari.

In just the short time since this reveal was made, it's been made clear that Himawari isn't just your typical Jinchuriki; as Kurama tells it, his being bonded to Naruto when he conceived Himawari meant the girl inherited a piece of his essence as part of her DNA, creating a new type of bond between woman and beast.

Why Himawari Will Be The Best Nine-Tails Jinchuriki Ever

(Photo: Viz Media)

In short: Kurama isn't taking up residence inside of Himawari as a separate entity being hosted; the two of them are a fully fused hybrid being. Himawari is only now about to be tested in her first real battle, but we can already tell some things that are going to be very different.

The first obvious thing is that Himawari's Nine-Tails powers are being set up to exist in a very different level of power hierarchy than we saw in Naruto or Naruto: Shippuden. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been all about establishing a new power dynamic in the Naruto Saga: the new threat is Otsutsuki Divine Trees that have evolved and gained sentience; Naruto's son Boruto and his friend/rival Kawaki have both become human/Otsutsuki hybrid beings via their respective Karma seal marks. Old heads Naruto and Sasuke have both been swept off the board and left in comatose stasis – a formal sign that the old powers are just that, old, and new powers are rising to take their place.

Nine-Tails Himawari is one of those new powers rising and one of the most exciting. Himawari physically transforming into a human and Tailed Beast hybrid already gives her much more of a werewolf quality than Naruto ever had. It's a power and a threat that is also much more interesting in the hands of a young girl who is coming of age – in terms of how she emotionally manages the monster inside as she matures, and how the world treats her as a female who potentially holds one of the greatest new powers in the world.

For hardcore Naruto fans, seeing the range of Kurama's powers, as well as the forms he unlocked with Naruto, remixed for his new hybrid form will be a major thrill. Right now it's also exciting to know that Himawari will be having to unlock and explore these powers in the heat of battle, without Naruto there to guide her. That opens the door for her to make the Nine-Tails power truly her own, in a way that totally breaks with the tradition of the Jinchurikis who came before.

