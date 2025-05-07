One Piece Shares Bad News for Anime Fans This May

It looks like One Piece fans are in for some bad news as the anime is about to go on a brief break as it gets ready for what’s next. One Piece recently returned from a historic hiatus of the weekly anime series as last Fall it was announced that the series would be taking off for six months in order to properly prepare for what’s to come in the second half of the Egghead Arc. Now that the anime has returned for new episodes earlier this Spring, One Piece fans have been getting to enjoy the fruits of all of those efforts.

There’s going to be a bit of a snag, however, as One Piece will not be airing a new episode later this week. Instead of getting Episode 1129 on Sunday, May 12th as many fans had hoped, there’s going to be a break where fans will be treated to a recap episode instead. It’s going to be a recap that helps fans get back up to speed with both Jewelry Bonney and Kuma (and is going to be very important for what’s coming next), but it’s still not a new episode of the anime. One Piece Episode 1129 will instead be returning next week.

One Piece Episode 1129 is currently scheduled for a release on Sunday, May 18th, so thankfully it won’t be too much longer before we get to see what’s coming next. It’s nowhere near the six month long wait that we had to get through before Egghead Part 2, but it’s still going to be a bummer for fans wanting to see what’s next. Instead we’ll be getting a new recap special on May 11th titled “Dr.Chopper’s Adventure Checkup – The Ballad of a Father and Daughter-” which will be focusing on the relationship between Bonney and Kuma. You can check out the teaser for the new recap in the video above.

One Piece‘s anime has been gearing up for an emotional climax with the Egghead Arc as following teases of this connection between Bonney and her father Kuma, the anime is about to fully explore their past and what led the two of them to their current situation. It’s a major piece of the puzzle that helps to flesh out everything we’ve seen in Egghead thus far, but it’s also a piece of the puzzle necessary as we get closer to the true grand finale of Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series overall.

What’s Next for Egghead?

Along with One Piece setting up for its next major flashback arc, there is still quite a lot of chaos breaking out through Egghead itself. As Gear 5 Luffy continues to stall Admiral Kizaru in showcases of just how strong the two fighters are, Egghead is about to get a lot more fierce. Kizaru is only one of the fearsome foes that Luffy and the others will have to face in the future, and Egghead even got more chaotic with Saturn’s full debut.

Saturn, the first of the Five Elders to actually make his move, has now made landfall on Egghead itself and revealed a full devil form. This was previously teased by Sabo as he had seen King Imu and the Elders take on a dark transformation during the Reverie, and now we’re getting to see that in its frightening full motion. But now that things are just getting started, fans will just have to wait an extra week before getting to what’s coming our way next.