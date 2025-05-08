Black Clover Reveals First Details for Summer 2025 Return

Yuki Tabata’s fantasy Shonen manga Black Clover continues to gain popularity despite being on its Final Arc. The series entered its Final Arc in 2022 and shifted from Weekly Shonen Jump to Jump GIGA just the next year. While the transition means fans have to wait longer for new chapters, it was the best decision for Tabata, who was juggling between work and personal life. After shifting to GIGA, fans have noticed the improved quality in art, implying the author has a healthier work schedule now. Not only that, but each chapter offers some sort of surprise elements, which keep fans hooked even now. The latest Chapters 379 and 380 were released this Spring season, continuing the battle against Lucius.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the villain reveals his true form, Asta and Yuno find themselves cornered once again. Even though Ryuga helped Asta locate Lucius’ weakness, the young Magic Knight and his devil ally suffer fatal blows because of a moment’s hesitation. The rest is all up to Yuno, who now wields his wind sword along with Asta’s demon dweller sword. The manga will continue the showdown between Yuno and Lucius in the Summer 2025 edition, but there’s more to come with the new season.

Black Clover by Yuki Tabata will be on the Cover and Lead Color Page of Jump GIGA 2025 SUMMER.



Series will be commemorating its 10th Anniversary with multiple 'luxurious appendixes'. pic.twitter.com/nFxZJK6ulV — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) April 30, 2025

Black Clover’s Summer 2025 Chapters Will Commemorate Its 10th Anniversary

The Summer edition of the Jump GIGA magazine will include Black Clover on the cover page and the lead color page. Additionally, the series will celebrate its 10th anniversary with multiple luxurious appendices. While the details are unknown, fans are excited nonetheless to see the magazine celebrate this major milestone. February was a disappointing month for Black Clover fans when the anniversary was simply overlooked by every official platform. Despite the series’ popularity, the anime hasn’t been renewed for a fifth season in four years.

The tenth anniversary was a major event when fans were expecting some kind of exciting news, but nothing happened during that time at all. There wasn’t an anniversary trailer, no comment from the author, and nothing to highlight the importance of this massive milestone. Even so, the day was unofficially celebrated through special illustrations and discussions about the show on social media. However, it’s clear now that the magazine already had plans for this special event, and they were just waiting for the right time to announce it.

Shueisha

Currently, there’s no release date for the upcoming chapters. However, considering that the Summer edition of GIGA is usually released in July last week or August first week, we can expect new chapters around that time. Furthermore, we will also get a release date at least three to four weeks before the chapters are out. Black Clover usually releases at least two or three chapters every season, and we can expect the same this time as well. The chapters are available to read on Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app and Manga Plus app.

Shueisha

What to Expect From Black Clover’s Summer 2025 Return?

Although the manga is in its final stretch, there’s still no release date for the finale. Two more editions will be released this year, so it’s highly unlikely that Tabata will wrap up the story abruptly. Even so, we can expect an update about the manga’s finale this year at the very least. According to the cliffhanger in Chapter 380, the Summer 2025 chapters will focus on Yuno’s fight against Lucius as the young mage wields Asta’s anti-magic as well as his own Wind and Star magic. With our protagonist down for the count, the fight is now up to his biggest rival.

Even before Asta gives Yuno his demon dweller sword, Ryuga is amazed by the sheer intensity of Yuno’s strike. Unfortunately, even he is no match against a monster like Lucius. The fight has taken a turn for the worse, with Lucius being capable enough to wield the magic of every deceased mage. He is even freely killing people on sight and using their abilities at his convenience. Asta’s help will surely give Yuno an edge in the fight, but there’s no guarantee what trick the devil has hidden in his sleeve. Furthermore, before the finale, Asta must get back on his feet and help Yuno defeat the villain at all costs.

H/T: @WSJ_manga on X