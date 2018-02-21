Best Anime Valentine’s Day Cards (So Far)

The day has come, and there is not enough chocolate hearts in the world to tame the holiday that is Valentine’s Day. Today, millions of people will celebrate the lovey-dovey occasion with their beaus. Plenty of gifts will be exchanged as men and women alike come into new teddy bears, flower bouquets, and some well-worded greetings cards…

Wait, you forgot to get a card? Don’t worry! ComicBook has got your back.

If you browse through social media, you will see that fandoms from across the board have gathered to share DIY Valentine’s Cards for anyone who is in need of a Hallmark-esque greeting. The team at DC Comics are celebrating all things bromance with Superman and Batman while Deadpool went so far as to share its own movie-centric cards. As for the anime fandom, fans have posted a few dozen Valentine’s Day cards which can help you set the mood, and they are ripe for the printing (or texting, if you prefer).

Here at ComicBook, we have collected some of the best otaku-friendly cards for Valentine’s Day. You can find the romantic selection in the slides below!

Attack on Titan, Tokyo Ghoul, Etc

Forgot to get a Valentine’s card for your special someone? We’ve got you covered~ ?? pic.twitter.com/aZuKjCIGZY — AnimeLab (@AnimeLab) February 13, 2018

Hunter x Hunter

Get ready to make Valentine’s Day cards on Friday for our Anime Club meeting! This card is submitted by Kristen! pic.twitter.com/zq0j4oJSIM — The United Fandom TC (@UnitedFandomTC) February 11, 2015

Dragon Ball Z

Fullmetal Alchemist, One Punch Man, Etc

Naruto

Ouran High School Host Club

Noragami

Citrus

Happy Valentines Day Citrus fans pic.twitter.com/WQV98ZtDGc — ＡＮＩＭＥ?ＩＲＬ (@itanimeirl) February 14, 2018

Tokyo Ghoul

Death Note