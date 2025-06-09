10 Best Bleach Fights to Make You an Instant Fan

The iconic manga by Tite Kubo, Bleach, earned the coveted title of one of the Shonen Big Three thanks to the captivating storyline, unique power system, worldbuilding, and thrilling fight scenes. The series was on a generational run during the 2000s, but the anime suddenly left the story incomplete for a decade. It didn’t help that the manga’s ending was highly controversial, and it took fans a while to accept the way things concluded. However, despite that, not a lot of series blend swordplay in a unique power system like Bleach. The series thrives on its fights, and it’s only more intriguing when the stakes are high in each battle.

The spiritual energy is the source of their powers, while the weapons vary among different races. Ideally, the Soul Reapers wield Zanpakutō while the Quincies conjure bows and arrows using their powers. However, many characters wield a variety of weapons by manipulating Reishi, a spiritual energy. While the plot of the story is just as entertaining, the intense and jaw-droppingly amazing fight scenes always spice things up. And many viewers fall in love with the series thanks to its brilliant fights and the emotional gravity behind the blows.

Ichigo Kurosaki vs. Byakuya Kuchiki Rematch

Winner: Ichigo

Conflict: Ryoka Invasion

After his first encounter with Byakuya results in his overwhelming defeat, Ichigo returns stronger than ever to save Rukia. After Ichigo’s dramatic entrance during Rukia’s execution, Byakuya is ready to take on the unofficial Substitute Soul Reaper again. However, he didn’t expect that the boy he looked down on learned to use Bankai in 2.5 days. Ichigo’s Bankai at the time defied the norms, but its power couldn’t be denied.

However, Byakuya isn’t an easy opponent to take down. He unleashes his own Bankai and pushes Ichigo to the edge. While the appearance of his Hollow Mask was a brief distraction, Ichigo doesn’t back down and defeats Byakuya in a one-on-one fight. The feat would’ve normally been impossible, but he made it happen due to his relentless efforts.

Ichigo Kurosaki vs. Ulquiorra Cifer

Winner: Ichigo

Conflict: Invasion of Hueco Mundo

This wasn’t the first time Ichigo had to face off against a powerful opponent such as Ulquiorra. Each time they met, Ichigo was easily overpowered. However, their final showdown revealed that the Espada was holding back all along. After Ulquiorra unleashed his true form, Ichigo was shot down in a moment. Just when Orihime and Uryu were convinced he died, Ichigo takes on his Vasto Lorde form, and the tide of the battle changes dramatically.

Ulquiorra was unable to deal with the sheer force of Ichigo’s monstrous strength and succumbed to his injuries. He breaks Ichigo’s horns to revert him back to his human form. As he disintegrates to dust, Ulquiorra ponders over what the heart truly means. He soon figures out the meaning as Orihime reaches out his hand to him, but he can’t grab it since the wind blows him away.

Shunsui Kyoraku vs. Coyote Starrk

Winner: Shunsui

Conflict: White Invasion

The Fake Karakura Town Arc is one of the most intense arcs in the series since it had some of the best fights ever. Of course, Shunsui and Starrk, the first Espada, clashed before the final fight, but this time, the battle was already in its final phase. The fact that they are both laid-back and reluctant fighters while having the burden of power, makes the battle all the more deep and intriguing. Both had some unique abilities at their disposal, but Shunsui’s cunning and emotional composure gave him the edge.

Just when Starrk was hesitating after losing Lilynette, Shunsui delivers a critical blow using a surprise shadow strike. Although Shunsui’s attack was powerful, Starrk ultimately succumbed not just to his wounds, but to his own loneliness. Starrk didn’t follow Aizen out of loyalty, but rather as a way to seek companionship. In his final moments, Starrk stares at Aizen, who didn’t even spare him a glance. He quietly questions if he wasn’t strong enough to Aizen to need, which makes his death all the more heartbreaking.

The Gotei 13 & The Visored vs. Sosuke Aizen

Winner: Aizen

Conflict: White Invasion

During the Fake Karakura Town Arc, the Goeti 13 were at a clear disadvantage against Aizen. Yamamoto led the charge by trapping the traitors, Aizen, Gin, and Tōsen, inside a massive flame barrier, allowing the other Soul Reapers to fight the Espadas. Aizen should’ve been at a clear disadvantage, but he was in no way overwhelmed by the sheer force of his enemies. Even though the Visoreds were helpful and changed the tide of the battle, the victory ultimately belonged to Aizen.

Aizen didn’t once lose his composure when everyone tried to corner him, he defeated them one by one. He ran a gauntlet against the most powerful characters in the series, and tasted an easy victory while mocking their teamwork and emotions. With the Soul Reapers’ defeat, only Ichigo, who arrived late and unaffected by Kyōka Suigetsu, remained as their final hope.

Ichigo Kurosaki vs. Sosuke Aizen

Winner: Ichigo

Conflict: Invasion of Soul Society

After Aizen defeats the Gotei 13 and the Visoreds without breaking a sweat, Ichigo arrives at the battlefield. Unfortunately, his only advantage is being immune to Kyōka Suigetsu, which can only get him so far. The fight between them was more than taking down their opponent, it was a clash of ideologies between the two. Even with all his strength, Ichigo would’ve been rendered powerless against the villain had it not been for his ultimate transformation, Mugetsu. Determined to take down his strongest enemy so far, he sacrificed all his powers to land a single, decisive blow.

Despite being wounded, Aizen refused to accept defeat until Urahara’s seal activated, binding him and revealing that the Hōgyoku no longer recognized him as its master. Despite Aizen’s godly powers, Ichigo’s selflessness and resolve ended the war. The fight isn’t remembered for flashy techniques, but for how it cemented Ichigo’s role as the series’ hero and the one soul a mastermind like Aizen could never predict.

Genryusai Yamamoto vs. Yhwach

Winner: Yhwach

Conflict: Quincy Blood War

Having the leader of the Gotei 13 unleash his full power, even his Bankai, is not something an ordinary opponent can do. Even in the most dire situation, Yamamoto’s strength and resolve gave the Soul Reapers hope that victory would be theirs. Being a leader himself, Yhwach knew Yamamoto’s importance and decided to take him out first. Even the Quincy King couldn’t have defeated Yamamoto all on his own, so he used deception with Royd Lloyd’s help.

Yamamoto was convinced he would fight Yhwach and went all out, even to the point of using his Banki and exhausting himself. Yamamoto’s Bankai compresses his flames to over 15 million degrees, incinerating everything, including souls, and turning the entire Seireitei into a scorched wasteland just by existing, is by far the greatest display of power we have seen. If not for the deception, Yhwach wouldn’t have had the opportunity to catch him off guard and steal his Bankai before cutting him in two pieces.

Kenpachi Zaraki vs. Retsu Unohana

Winner: Zaraki

Conflict: Quincy Blood War

After the crushing defeat of the Soul Society during the Quincy Invasion, Shunsui had to step in as the leader of the Gotei 13. However, the threat was far from over, and the Soul Reapers continued to prepare for the next battle. In a secluded chamber of the Muken prison, Retsu Unohana revealed she was the original First Kenpachi. She engaged Zaraki in a lethal duel to unlock his true potential. Unohana continuously struck him and then healed him, forcing him to surpass his self-imposed limits. The two had met a long time ago, when Zaraki lost against her and psychologically stopped himself from reaching his true potential.

Unohana always regretted being the reason Kenpachi held himself back and sought to make things right. However, the only way for her to do that was to die at his hands. The fight reached its peak when Unohana unleashed her Bankai, Minazuki, making Zaraki realize the true purpose of the fight — to claim the title of Kenpachi and remove the doubt holding him back. Zaraki broke through her defenses and landed the final strike that mortally wounded Unohana.

Rukia Kuchiki vs. Äs Nödt

Winner: Rukia

Conflict: Quincy Blood War

Äs Nödt stole Byakuya’s Bankai in the first attack against the Soul Society. In the second invasion, the Soul Reapers were more than ready to face off against the challenge. The villain tried to overwhelm Rukia with his powers of inciting fear in her, but Rukia sacrificed her life force by freezing her own body with her Shikai, Sode no Shirayuki, reaching absolute zero. This temporary “death” shut down his fear manipulation, allowing her to withstand and counter his attacks. However, Äs Nödt had one more trick up his sleeve, and he almost overpowered Rukia before Byakuya intervened.

He didn’t join the fight since he knew Rukia was more than capable of handling the enemy he lost to. Instead, Byakuya provided the emotional support she needed. In a beautiful display of her power, Rukia unleashed her Bankai, Hakka no Togame, and froze her opponent to death. The fight highlights her character growth as she has come a long way from becoming one of the low-ranking members of the Soul Society to someone who has mastered Bankai in a short time.

Ichibe Hyosube vs. Yhwach

Winner: Yhwach

Conflict: Quincy Blood War

After the series kept Squad Zero a mystery for years and made their flashy debut, fans had high expectations from them, especially from their leader, Ichibe. However, the Yhwach was way overpowered even for them. When Yhwach breached the Royal Palace to confront the Soul King, the only one standing against him was Ichibe, the leader of the Royal Guard. He had the upper hand in the fight for a little while after he used his immense power by Yhwach’s name, turning him into a powerless “Black Ant” with his Shikai, Ichimonji, and doing serious damage with his prototype Bankai, Futen Taisatsuryō, which can erase a soul’s future.

Just when we thought Ichibe had the upper hand, Yhwach awakened the Almighty, a power that bends reality. He nullified Ichibe’s abilities and chose a future where he emerged victorious. Yhwach easily turned the tide of the battle, launching a brutal strike on Ichibe before heading towards the Soul King Palace.

Ichigo Kurosaki vs. Yhwach: Final Fight

Winner: Ichigo

Conflict: Quincy Blood War

The final fight of the series wraps up one of the most brutal wars in Shonen. While Ichigo was on the frontlines, his victory would’ve been impossible without Uryu, Ryuken, and most shockingly, Aizen’s help. After accepting his lineage, Ichigo wielded a reforged, two-bladed Zanpakutō that united his Soul Reaper, Quincy, and Hollow powers. He was initially able to injure Yhwach, but the villain’s Almighty again proved a major challenge.

He shattered Ichigo’s Bankai and transferred his powers out of Ichigo, leaving him injured and powerless. Victory was just within Yhwach’s reach when Uryu momentarily neutralized him using a Still Silver arrowhead, created by Ryuken Ishida. Seizing the opportunity, Ichigo returned to the battle and cut Yhwach in half, ending the long and brutal Quincy Blood War.