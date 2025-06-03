10 Best 2000s Anime That Have Shaped the Fandom

The 2000s were a golden era for anime, delivering iconic series that shaped the medium and captivated global audiences. This decade saw a surge in diverse storytelling combining intense action, deep emotional narratives, and thought-provoking themes. It’s surprising how insightful the stories were and how, even in the 2000s, the animations brought about the complete essence of almost every manga that got animated. The impact of these anime was realized in the next decade, influencing modern anime to date. And even though 2000s animation may seem outdated by modern standards, once you start watching, there’s no going back. That’s how vintage anime captivates minds.

From supernatural epics to psychological thrillers, the anime of this period pushed creative boundaries, appealing to both new fans and seasoned otakus. Series like Naruto and Bleach became cultural phenomena all over the globe. And anime like Death Note and Monster redefined the psychological thriller genre, leaving fans yearning for more. With stunning visuals, unforgettable characters, and gripping plots, these shows left a lasting legacy. But one question arises: which 2000s anime are worthy of being called the 10 best anime of the 2000s? That’s the question we’re going to try and answer in the article.

1) Bleach

Studio Pierrot

Tite Kubo’s supernatural shonen and one of the Big Three, Bleach first came out in 2004. The story follows Ichigo Kurosaki, a teen who becomes a Soul Reaper to fight Hollows which are corrupted, malevolent spirits. Its combination of high-energy battles, humor, and emotional ups and downs, hooked millions. The Soul Society arc, with its intricate lore rooted in Japanese mythology, is especially a fan-favorite for its pacing and character depth, introducing beloved characters like Rukia and the cunning Aizen.

Studio Pierrot’s vibrant animation and soundtracks further amplified iconic moments, though later filler arcs drew criticism. Among 2000s anime, Bleach’s animation is one of the finest. But that’s not all. Ichigo’s growth and potential is the highlight of the show as it explores deep themes of duty and sacrifice. Furthermore, the anime’s massive influence spawned a 2022 revival, Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War arc, cementing its status as a 2000s shonen titan that shaped the genre’s global rise.

2) Clannad: After Story

Released in 2008 by Kyoto Animation, Clannad: After Story is the gut-wrenching sequel to Clannad following Tomoya Okazaki and Nagisa Furukawa as they face adulthood’s trials. This show masterfully shifts from slice-of-life warmth to devastating tragedy, exploring family, love, and resilience. With its realistic portrayal of relationships and grief, unique art style, and a haunting musical score, the series delivers emotional punches that keep you glued to the screen.

The series’ ability to balance joy and sorrow sets it apart, making Clannad: After Story a 2000s masterpiece that gave a new shape to emotional storytelling and continues to resonate with viewers seeking heartfelt narratives to this date. Key moments, like Tomoya’s journey through loss, are executed with raw honesty, earning it acclaim as one of anime’s most moving works. And while Clannad itself was also on par with its sequel, its harem elements and slow pacing took away from the experience. In contrast, Clannad: After Story commits fully to its main plot, making it a must-watch.

3) Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion

Sunrise

Launched in 2006, Code Geass is a mecha-political thriller centered on Lelouch Lamperouge, an exiled royal genius who wields the power of Geass to compel obedience, leading a rebellion against the corrupt Britannian Empire. Sunrise’s animation brings strategic battles and moral ambiguity to life, with Lelouch’s anti-hero arc driving the storyline. The series explores power, betrayal, and sacrifice, keeping fans engaged with the narrative and delivering unpredictable twists.

Its blend of psychological depth and drama made it a 2000s standout, with characters like C.C. and Suzaku adding depth to the plot. Even better, its climactic ending remains one of the anime industry’s most beloved endings of all time. Earning a devoted fanbase for its storytelling and influencing many new anime years down the line.

4) Death Note

An iconic psychological thriller adapted from Tsugumi Ohba’s manga in 2006, Death Note follows Light Yagami, a genius honor student who lives a mostly ordinary life until he finds a supernatural notebook that kills anyone whose name is written in it. Soon, Light starts killing criminals using the book, earning the name Kira or killer as his actions attract attention from law enforcement. Eventually, the world’s number one detective, L, starts looking into Kira’s real identity, and what follows is an intense battle of wits between Light and L.

But the real reason Death Note stands at the epitome of 2000s anime, is its intellectual battles and moral dilemmas. The series dives into themes of justice, power, and corruption, with Light’s descent into megalomania showing the audience how an ultimately well-intentioned high school student slowly became the very thing he wanted to destroy. Madhouse’s dark animation and eerie soundtrack amplified his tense cat-and-mouse dynamic with L. However, many argue the series’ ending could have been better, making it a topic of constant debate.

5) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Studio Bones

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood debuted in 2009 as a completely faithful adaption of Hiromu Arakawa’s manga. Much like the original Fullmetal Alchemist anime, the story follows the Elric brothers, Edward and Alphonse, seeking the Philosopher’s Stone to restore their bodies after a failed alchemical ritual to revive their deceased mother. But unlike the original anime that significantly deviated from the original manga, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood tells a study much closer to Arakawa’s original vision.

The series balances humor, tragedy, and philosophy, exploring sacrifice and humanity through a rich cast. Its pacing and satisfying conclusion set a shonen standard, earning near-universal praise. On top of that, Bones’ animation delivers a steampunk world with fluid action and emotional weight, making Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood a 2000s pinnacle often noted as one of anime industry’s greatest works that has inspired countless fans and creators alike since.

6) Hajime no Ippo

Hajime no Ippo is a sports anime gem adapted from George Morikawa’s manga in 2000. It follows shy teen Ippo Makunouchi who trains heavily and eventually manages to transform into a boxing prodigy through sheer grit and determination. Madhouse’s animation brings intense matches to life, capturing the sport’s raw physicality. While Ippo’s underdog journey, filled with perseverance and self-discovery, resonates universally.

The series blends humor, drama, and technical boxing details, appealing beyond sports fans. Intense rivalries, like those with Miyata, and engaging training arcs keep viewers hooked. And the anime’s focus on personal growth and thrilling bouts makes Hajime no Ippo a 2000s classic loved for its heart and adrenaline, inspiring fans with its relatable, hard-hitting narrative and managing to compete with modern sports anime to this date.

7) Hellsing Ultimate

Gonzo

Hellsing Ultimate is a 2006 OVA which reimagines Kouta Hirano’s vampire manga with unrelenting intensity. It follows the Hellsing Organization, led by Integra, and their vampire weapon, Alucard, as they battle supernatural threats. Alucard’s charismatic, morally complex persona steers the story, exploring power and loyalty.

While Madhouse and Satelight’s animation delivers brutal, gore-heavy action and gothic aesthetics. Key battles, like those against the Millennium group, are visually stunning. But the series’ violence and philosophical tones set it apart from everyday action anime. All in all, Hellsing Ultimate’s high production values and dark narrative make it a cult favorite, captivating fans of stylish vampire horror to leave a memorable bloody mark on the 2000s.

8) Inuyasha

Debuting in 2000, Inuyasha is Rumiko Takahashi’s famous fantasy-adventure classic. It follows Kagome, a modern schoolgirl transported to feudal Japan, where she joins half-demon Inuyasha to collect shards of the Shikon Jewel. Sunrise’s animation brings mythical creatures and vibrant characters to life, blending action, romance, and humor. While villains like Naraku and themes of love and destiny drive the storyline.

Despite occasional pacing issues, the anime’s engaging cast and emotional depth captivate all. Inuyasha’s nostalgic charm and cultural impact made it a 2000s cornerstone, introducing many to anime. Its blend of folklore and heartfelt storytelling ensures its enduring appeal among fans worldwide.

9) Monster

Madhouse

Monster was released in 2004 as a psychological thriller adapted from Naoki Urasawa’s masterpiece manga. It follows Dr. Kenzo Tenma, whose decision to save a boy unleashes a psychopathic killer and a chilling conspiracy. Madhouse’s restrained animation enhances the realistic, slow-burn idea, focusing on moral dilemmas and human nature.

The complex plot and characters like the enigmatic Johan, give a sense of guilt and redemption. Unlike most anime, Monster avoids supernatural elements, relying mostly on its suspense in psychological depth. Its mature storytelling and ethical questions make it a 2000s best, earning applause for its approach and appealing to fans of sophisticated, thought-provoking ideologies that stay with you long after the credits roll.

10) Naruto

First airing in 2002, Naruto is widely recognized as Masashi Kishimoto’s masterpiece and one of the shonen Big Three. It’s about Naruto Uzumaki, a young ninja dreaming of becoming Hokage or the leader of his village. There’s just one problem: a nine-tailed demon is sealed inside of him and his village hates him because of it.

Naruto’s journey from outcast to hero explores friendship, perseverance, and redemption, resonating globally. The series’ vibrant cast, different teams, missions, and character relationships keep things entertaining even during filler content. Studio Pierrot’s animation masterfully brings the ninja world to life with iconic fights and emotional arcs, giving rise to Naruto’s massive cultural impact and inspiring generations to come.