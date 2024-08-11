Bleach Cosplay Taps Into Ulquiorra’s Coolest Form

Bleach has introduced many cool characters and forms over the very long run for Tite Kubo’s original manga and anime franchise, and one awesome cosplay has brought one of the coolest forms to life with Ulquiorra Cifer’s Segunda Etapa Resurreccion form! Bleach was already a massively popular action series, but it took a turn for the even more popular when the Soul Reapers began to fight Hollows who had grown to their own powerful forms and Bankai like transformations as the series’ battles got more intense. So it ended up resulting in some of the most stylish fights that have ever hit the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Ichigo’s fought against some of the coolest manga villains ever, and that’s never been truer than with Ulquiorra. The Espada was already a major figure that stood toe to toe with Ichigo when he was first introduced, then took it to the next level during their fight with a form that he hadn’t even shown off yet it full. It became one of the series’ most memorable fights and transformations, and now it’s come to life through some equally as memorable cosplay from artist mimisemaan on Instagram. Check it out:

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to Catch Up With Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 – The Conflict is currently scheduled to debut some time this October as part of the upcoming Fall 2024 anime schedule, but a concrete release date has yet to be announced as of the time of this publication. For now, you can find Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War‘s first two parts now streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ in international territories) with both English and Japanese dubbed releases if you wanted to catch up with the new anime in the meantime.

You can also find the entire original Bleach anime streaming there as well if you wanted to go all the way back to the beginning to see how it all began. There is also Tite Kubo’s original Bleach manga’s chapters available with Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service if you wanted to revisit it all that way. If you are still seeking more from original creator Tite Kubo while we wait for what’s coming our way in the future, you can also check out the spin-off series, Burn the Witch, which has gotten its own successful manga and anime releases.