BTS, EXO, and TWICE Top TIME’s List Of Best K-pop Acts

If you thought the U.S. was tired of K-pop, think again. The 2018 Winter Olympics have put all eyes on South Korea, and the country’s brand of pop has been ever-present at the event. Now, TIME Magazine is offering its expertise on the genre and sharing its list of top idol acts.

So, spoiler alert! BTS, EXO, and TWICE all make the list.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not long ago, TIME Magazine shared its top six “standout groups” in the K-pop world to whet the musical appetites of new fans. The list came shortly after the event had its opening ceremony where the PyeongChang games played plenty of K-pop music.

To start, BTS kicked off the list after their whirlwind year of U.S. success. The band is credited as Twitter’s most-mentioned profile thanks to its legion of fans, and BTS’ music has made Billboard Hot 100 chart..

“Their appeal is rooted in their upbeat onstage energy and their distinctive personalities, with each committed to staying abreast of social media feeds regularly. The music of BTS leans toward hip-hop with a melodic backbone, featuring collaborations with artists like top global DJ Steve Aoki and rapper Desiigner,” Raisa Bruner writes.

EXO is also given plenty of love by TIME. The magazine shouts out the SM Town group’s ability to switch up their musical style. TWICE was given a similar compliment as the massive JYP girls group was compared to western icons like the Spice Girls.

The rest of the star-studded list is rounded out by top industry talent. Red Velvet, iKON, and Seventeen were also mentioned as to-watch groups for international fans to watch in the coming year.

Of course, there is more K-pop love to come during the PyeongChang games. When the event holds its closing ceremony, a couple of all-star idols will perform live to wrap the Winter Games. EXO will perform as a unit, and former 2ne1 rapper CL is slated to perform as well.

Do you agree with TIME Magazine’s list of K-pop artists to watch? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!