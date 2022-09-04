These New Manga Awards Predict the Industry's Next Big Hits

Shonen Jump has some of the best manga in the industry, and it has some serious competition thanks to publishers like Kodansha and Square Enix. Over the years, plenty of top-tier titles have come from these creators, and it seems 2022 is no different. After all, the results are in for this year's Next Manga Awards are in, and they shoutout some quality titles.

According to the votes, Kodansha took first place this year in the event with Medalist, a drama series centered around ice skating. As for the next two entries, Shonen Jump showed up with Witch Watch as well as Akane-banashi. Fourth place was given to With You and the Rain before PPPPPP rounded out the top five picks.

If you are not familiar with any of these titles, you should get a head start on them before they hit it big in the world of anime. After all, it is hard to imagine these titles aren't already being fought over behind the scenes. For instance, Medalist has earned some major accolades from critics including a recommendation from Da Vinci magazine. And of course, the sales for Witch Watch speak for themselves.

If you want more details on these top-performing series, you can find all of their synopses below. And of course, the full list of winners from the 2022 Next Manga Awards can be found listed as well!

Akane-banashi: "Rakugo-the ultimate form of storytelling, where everything in a story is expressed with just your body and words. Shinta and his daughter Akane have been seduced by this wonderful form of classical entertainment. Having observed her father strive to pass the rakugo test, Akane will take her own steps into this unique world!"

Medalist: "Tsukasa, whose dreams were crushed. Inori, left to fend for herself. These two share a dream...and their tenacity may be the only thing that sees them through. Their destination? The ice...on the world's stage!"

PPPPPP: "Kuon Otogami was a genius pianist whose name is among the greatest in the annals of the music world. He had seven children who also all became genius pianists. All seven except for the one named Lucky that is. This is the miraculous story of a regular kid taking on godly talent!"

Witch Watch: "Morihito, a boy with the strength of an ogre, is about to start living together with his childhood friend NIko, who is training to be a witch. NIko's magic leads to all sorts of unpredictable trouble, and with two teens under one roof... Let the fantastical antics begin!?Magical comedy series by Kenta Shinohara creator of?SKET DANCE?and?Astra Lost in Space."

With You and the Rain: "If it looks like a dog and acts like a dog and insists it's a dog, it's...a dog? Probably? She adopted it anyway, and her life with this "dog" will never be boring!"