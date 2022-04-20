Spongebob Squarepants Somehow Made One Erotic Manga Go Viral

✖

There are some things in this world you never expect to hear in the same sentence. Spongebob Squarepants and erotic manga are just one example. The family-friendly cartoon tries to stay as far away from NSFW content as it can despite a few innuendos here and there. However, thanks to a local bookstore, the series somehow made the racy manga Dick Fight Island go absolutely viral online.

And no, it's not because of Patrick. Squidward Tentacles is to blame for this surge alongside one verbose Barnes & Noble employee.

my local barnes and noble really wrote and hung up a recommendation paper for Dick Fight Island pic.twitter.com/XDJh4xT7Uy — Willow (@wiillowbelle) April 19, 2022

The whole thing surfaced on social media as photos began circulating of a book recommendation found in Barnes & Noble. The card was spotted in the manga section as the genre is booming in stores all over the United States. However, to the surprise of thousands, the bookstore had put a card out recommending the manga Dick Fight Island to readers.

"The absolute peak of storytelling," the card reads. "It is a spellbinding tale of warriors battling for supremacy with their girth sabers. The art is beautiful enough to leave a man screaming in ecstasy. 11/10, would ride the Dick Fight again. Squidward approved!"

As you can see, this wild promo roped Squidward into the mess, and the Krusty Krab employee has since been turned into an anime meme. There's no shame in reading what makes you happy, and Dick Fight Island is popular enough to have its own mega-fans. It's just that no one expected Squidward to be one of them. So if you have any other manga recs for the clarinetist, go ahead and send them on down to Bikini Bottom!

What do you make of this wild trend? Do you have any manga recommendations for Spongebob's crew? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.