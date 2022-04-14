Moon Knight Fans Stumble Upon Marc Spector’s Long Lost Manga

The worlds of North American comic books and Japanese manga are moving closer, with the likes of Deadpool, Batman, and Spider-Man getting appearances in the medium. While Moon Knight hasn’t recently appeared in a manga series, it turns out that Marc Spector did in fact have a series of his own decades ago, thanks in part to a partnership between Marvel Comics and Toei. Not only did this manga arrive, but Toei came close to giving Marc his very own television appearance to boot, following in the footsteps of Spider-Man and Dracula.

While the manga has basically been lost to the seas of time, with netizens managing to discover various panels from Toei’s take on Marc Spector, the collaboration between the entertainment company and Marvel did see some heroes and villains of the comic company receive projects of their own. The now infamous live-action Japanese Spider-Man series was a bi-product of this partnership, along with the anime special, Dracula: Sovereign of the Damned, which saw the lord of the vampires bouncing around Boston, Massachusetts. While it would take decades for Moon Knight to finally hit the small screen, general fan reception has proved that Marc Spector’s first outing is a success.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Do you think a Moon Knight manga released today would work well within the Shonen market? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Marc Spector.

Comic Tropes Gets The Ball Rolling

https://twitter.com/CTropes/status/1514649614443421709

No Sailor Moon Crossover…yet

https://twitter.com/seilamano1992/status/1514649957093068803?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Interesting Indeed

https://twitter.com/mr_kaizen/status/1514665204029829130?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Unbelievable

https://twitter.com/adrianforni1/status/1514710958647787536?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Spider-Man’s Manga Was Out There

https://twitter.com/QueenThetrash/status/1514649866529480721?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Marc Would Fit Right In

https://twitter.com/Saturday_robots/status/1514671044031914000?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Must Have

https://twitter.com/pulp2pixel/status/1514653862623256580?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

It’s Out There Somewhere