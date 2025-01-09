10 Best Naruto Speeches That Moved Fans Worldwide

Naruto has its fair share of emotionally moving speeches as an anime with a main character known for his empathy or ‘Talk no Jutsu.’ But he’s not the only character in the series whose wise words serve as a source of inspiration, both on and off the screen. From looking back at your life after losing and dying to your own student to debating the interdependent and interconnected nature of good and evil, here are the ten best speeches from the world of Naruto.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As a series, Naruto offers many characters that not only inspire as leaders but also carry a good deal of philosophical depth, offering profound speeches and iconic quotes in the process. The best part of Naruto, however, is Masashi Kishimoto’s unique approach to villains. In the world of ninjas and Jutsu, no one is evil just because. All of the series’ main villains are made, not born. And that only makes their speeches and ideologies that much more impactful.

This World Shall Know Pain (Naruto Shippuden Episode 162)

studio pierrot

Nagato’s story starts as a war orphan yearning for peace alongside his best friend, Yahiko. But when Yahiko is murdered for that shared dream, the experience twists Nagato’s ideals until he genuinely believes the only path to peace is for everyone to suffer as he and his friend did. To this end, he destroys the Leaf Village with his Rinnegan-powered Almighty Push.

“Those who do not know pain will never understand true peace. I will never forget the pain Yahiko suffered. And now, this world shall know pain. Almighty Push!”

This is far from the only speech in Naruto shaped by a villain’s traumatic past, but what sets it apart is how Nagato’s beliefs are grounded in reality. It is true that suffering can increase empathy, although the opposite is also equally true.

Wherever There is Light, There Will Always Be Shadows (Naruto Shippuden Episode 344)

studio pierrot

Raised during the merciless warring era, Madara acknowledged the reality of only good was unrealistic and, as such, sought to create a dream world with no hardship instead. Even as an old man at death’s door, Madara clung to this belief, his speech explaining it as the harsh reality of their “accursed world” to a young Obito Uchiha. This concept of good and evil being inherently intertwined is not new to anime, with Code Geass’ Charles zi Britannia making a similar speech and Vinland Saga’s Thorfinn proposing the perfect counter to it.

“Listen, everywhere you look in this world, wherever there is light, there will always be shadows to be found as well. As long as there is a concept of victors, the vanquished will also exist. The selfish intent of wanting to preserve peace, initiates war and hatred is born in order to protect love.”

Worse Than Scum (Naruto Shippuden Episode 119)

studio pierrot

To a young Kakashi Hatake, whose father was dishonored for abandoning his mission to save his teammates, the mission came before everything, including his comrades’ lives. But with just one speech, his teammate Obito Uchiha completely challenged that notion, changing the trajectory of Kakashi’s life. What followed may have been tragic, but this moment perfectly portrayed Obito’s pure heart prior to Madara’s corruption.

“In the ninja world, those who break the rules are scum. But you know what, someone who doesn’t care about their friends is even worse. I’m going to help Rin!”

Jiraiya’s Last Words (Naruto Shippuden Episode 133)

studio pierrot

After Jiraiya fights his former student Nagato to his last breath, he reminisces on the life he’s led. Calling it “just barely glorious,” he metaphorically hands over the pen (or, in this case, the kunai) to Naruto as the inheritor of his will. Despite the tragic tone of the scene, Jiraiya’s speech has a peacefulness to it that aligns well with the character’s easy-going nature.

“My final chapter; a story of the frog in the well that knows nothing of the great ocean. Just barely glorious but glorious indeed. This story has come to an end, now it’s about time I put down my pen. Huh, that’s right, what should I name the sequel I wonder? Let’s see: the tale of Naruto Uzumaki. Yes, that has a nice ring to it.”

Only Those Already Acknowledged Will Ever Become Hokage (Naruto Shippuden Episode 299)

studio pierrot

When Naruto starts running himself into the ground at the height of the Fourth Great Ninja War, a reanimated Itachi Uchiha reminds him not to forget about his friends and share his burden. This speech redefines Naruto’s lifelong goal of becoming Hokage as not the one who fights in everyone’s place but the one who unites everyone to fight. It also marks the shift from Naruto’s childish dream of becoming Hokage to earning the people’s adoration to understanding that the people’s support is what allows one to become Hokage.

“If you forget about everyone else because you now have power, you will become just like Madara. However powerful you are, don’t take it all on yourself. You share your father’s dream, don’t you? Only those already acknowledged will ever become Hokage.”

Gaara’s Great Ninja War Speech (Naruto Shippuden Episode 261)

studio pierrot

When ninjas from the five great nations gathered at the start of the Fourth Great Ninja War, it didn’t take long for infighting to begin. But Gaara managed to unite these previously lifelong enemies with just one reminder of their shared pain. His speech here is similar to Nagato’s, although Gaara succeeds where Nagato failed by recognizing that, while some may have suffered more than others, all suffering shares a common thread that can serve as the foundation for empathy.

“Between those who have experienced the same pain, there can be no hate. There are no enemies here now because each one of us bears the pain of having been hurt by the Akatsuki. The Sand, the Stone, the Leaf, the Mist, and the Cloud are no more. Now there is only Shinobi!”

Haku Lived For You (Naruto Episode 19)

Studio Pierrot

Naruto’s biggest strength has always been his empathy. When Haku sacrificed himself to protect Zabuza, the latter was willing to write his death off as just the loss of a useful tool. But Naruto disagreed. This speech not only moved fans worldwide but also moved Zabuza to make the ultimate sacrifice.

“Haku lived for you. You were the most important thing in the world to him, and he meant nothing to you. Nothing at all. While he was sacrificing everything for you, you never felt anything at all for him. And if I become stronger, does that mean I’ll become as cold-hearted as you are?”

Shikamaru Reminds Naruto of Their Future as Mentors (Naruto Shippuden Episode 153)

Pierrot

While not always the most emotionally intelligent character, Shikamaru’s future-focused speech was vital in pulling Naruto out of his depression following Jiraiya’s death. Taking Naruto to see a pregnant Kurenai, Shikamaru gave him physical proof that while their mentors were gone, their legacy remained. And it was up to them to nurture that legacy.

“Time for us to become the ones to entrust. It’s a pain, but we can’t keep complaining. You will eventually be the one treating to ramen, and you’ll be called Naruto-sensei, or something. We can’t stay brats forever…if we wanna become super cool ninjas like Asuma and Lord Jiraiya, that is.”

A Proud Failure (Naruto Episode 59)

studio pierrot

This speech is proof Hinata has always been there for Naruto when he’s at his lowest. While a shy, stuttering girl for most of the series, Hinata’s love for Naruto lends her strength. The wording is interesting as well. A proud failure means you don’t have to be ashamed of failing because how else would you get better?

“Even when you messed up, you were always a proud failure from my point of view.”

One’s Reality Might Be Another’s Illusion (Naruto Shippuden Episode 136)

studio pierrot

As a prodigy growing up during the Third Great Ninja War, Itachi became a pacifist who would do anything to prevent war, including killing his own family. As Itachi carries out this plan and deceives others, he acknowledges that everyone’s version of reality is based only on the knowledge they have. This speech is also an excellent foreshadowing of the truth behind Itachi’s actions and how Sasuke had essentially been living in a world created out of Itachi’s lies.

“Each of us lives, dependent, and bound by our individual knowledge and our awareness. All that is what we call ‘reality.’ However, both knowledge and awareness are equivocal. One’s reality might be another’s illusion. We all live inside our own fantasies.”