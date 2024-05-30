Manga Report Shares the Best-Selling Titles of 2024 (So Far)

These days, manga is making money like nothing else. The industry has always been rather large, but thanks to technology, manga has become all the more accessible. From same-day publishing to digital apps, manga has become one of the top-earning sections in publishing. And now, a new report has revealed which manga series are selling the best in 2024.

The update comes from Oricon as the Japanese organization posted its data for the first half of 2024. It is there we can see which series have been selling the best, and as it turns out, Jujutsu Kaisen snagged first place while Frieren: Beyond Journey's End followed in second place.

Want to know what the top ten picks are? You can read the Oricon list of best-selling manga titles of 2024 below:

Jujutsu Kaisen – 4,630,685



Frieren: Beyond Journey's End – 4,350,795



The Apothecary Diaries – 3,790,236



One Piece – 2,189,898



Blue Lock – 2,149,862



Haikyu – 1,863,720



Spy x Family – 1,607,838



Kingdom – 1,607,465



Mashle – 1,275,234



My Hero Academia – 1,265,073



As you can see, Jujutsu Kaisen held on to first place with an impressive haul, but it has very close competition. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End almost usurped Jujutsu Kaisen, and The Apothecary Diaries sold at least a million copies more than One Piece this year so far. You may be surprised by this surge in sales, but Frieren and The Apothecary Diaries deserve the hike. Both titles released top-tier anime adaptations in the past year, and the shows have clearly sparked an interest in their manga series.

When it comes to unique volumes, Oricon made sure to shout out the best-selling pieces of 2024. Jujutsu Kaisen came in first place again with volume 25, but the list changes from there. One Piece took second place with volume 108. And as for the top five, Jujutsu Kaisen appears again with volume 26 while Spy x Family and Frieren join the fun.

