Fire Force and Soul Eater Publisher Teases Fans for Atsushi Ohkubo’s Next Manga

The publisher behind Atsushi Ohkubo’s Fire Force and Soul Eater has dropped some major teases for the creator’s next series! Ohkubo began setting up for the end of Fire Force’s run back in 2020 and noted that when the finale of Fire Force finally hit then it would likely be the famed creator’s final work overall. With Fire Force officially coming to an end two years after the creator began prepping for the finale, it seems like the creator might not entirely be as out of the manga creating game as expected as Kodansha is hyping fans up for more.

In the final page of Fire Force‘s last chapter in the latest issue of Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine (as reported by Anime News Network), Kodansha’s editorial asked fans to “look forward to Atsushi Ohkubo’s next work.” While this is often a message the editorial department often shares for many of its manga finales, this one has certainly made fans take notice as Ohkubo so publicly noted that Fire Force would be his final manga work. Especially given how it all goes full circle with his previous work, Soul Eater.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s yet to be revealed what plans there are for Fire Force or what Ohkubo might have planned for the future, but the series also teased that a major announcement would be made for the franchise soon. With so much in the air about its ties to Soul Eater, a potential third season of the anime, and potential for manga sequels, spin-offs and more, it remains to be seen just what Kodansha might have next coming fans’ way!

It you wanted to check out the series’ anime run, you can currently find Fire Force‘s two seasons streaming with Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. They describe the series as such, “Tokyo is burning, and citizens are mysteriously suffering from spontaneous human combustion throughout the city! Responsible for snuffing out this inferno is the Fire Force, and Shinra is ready to join their fight. Now, as part of Company 8, he’ll use his devil’s footprints to help keep the city from turning to ash! But his past and a burning secret behind the scenes could set everything ablaze.”

What do you think? What would you want to see from Fire Force next? If Atsushi Ohkubo does return for a new work, what kind of series would you want to see? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via ANN