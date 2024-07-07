Black Butler Season 5 Releases First Teaser Trailer

Black Butler is gearing up for another outing! It wasn’t long ago the series confirmed its fourth season was in the works with the Public School arc. Now, all eyes are on the future as a season five is in production. Black Butler: Emerald Witch arc is in the works, andit is set to debut in 2025.

The update comes from Crunchyroll today courtesy of Anime Expo. The streaming service announced the big order just a year after Crunchyroll confirmed Black Butler: Public School arc was in the works. The series debuted in April 2024 to solid reviews under director Kenjirou Okada’s oversight. Studio CloverWorks has earned nothing but praise for its work, and now, the team is returning to bring season five to life.

If you are not familiar with Black Butler, no sweat! The series got its start under Yana Taboos in September 2006. The manga took over Monthly GFantasy, and believe it or not, the series has been on a steady schedule ever since. In October 2008, A-1 Pictures brought Black Butler to life on the screen with an anime. The show’s first season was a solid hit which led to a second season in 2010. In the years since, Black Butler has been given everything from live-action adaptations to stage productions. So when the anime’s comeback was announced for 2024, all eyes turned to the Phantomhive.

Want to know more about Black Butler? No issue! You can read up about the series below courtesy of its official synopsis:

“Just a stone’s throw from London lies the manor house of the illustrious Phantomhive earldom, its master one Ciel Phantomhive. Earl Phantomhive is a giant in the world of commerce, Queen Victoria’s faithful servant… and a slip of a twelve-year old boy. Fortunately, his loyal butler, Sebastian, is ever at his side, ready to carry out the young master’s wishes. And whether Sebastian is called to save a dinner party gone awry or probe the dark secrets of London’s underbelly, there is practically nothing Sebastian cannot do. In fact, one might even say Sebastian is too good to be true… or at least, he is too good to be human…”

