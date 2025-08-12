Black Clover Just Got One Surprising Romance Closer to the Endgame

One of Black Clover’s most popular ships is finally getting more attention in the final arc, and it’s more than can be said about Asta and Noelle Silva. Asta met Mimosa Vermillion in the Dungeon Exploration Arc of the manga, and it didn’t take long for the royal to fall for his unique charms. Although the manga doesn’t primarily focus on romance, there’s more than enough evidence to suggest that the two are at least a viable endgame couple. The implications are even clearer in the final arc, especially when Noelle and Asta (another possible endgame romance) barely had any interactions. No matter how difficult the situation gets, Mimosa is always there to support Asta.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning: Spoilers Ahead for Black Clover Chapters 381-383!

As a member of the esteemed royal House Vermillion, Mimosa was already born with enough talents. Her plant magic isn’t particularly attack-type, but it allows her to use various kinds of spells, one of which is healing magic. In the latest Summer 2025 release, after Lucius strikes Asta down with a fatal blow, Mimosa rushes to his side and does everything she can to save him. With the help of others, she uses her Ultimate Magic and heals his wounds completely. As the chapter ends, Asta thanks Mimosa for her help before preparing to join the battle again.

Black Clover’s Finale Still Teases One Popular Asta Ship

Shueisha

The fandom has been torn between the possibility of either Mimosa or Noelle Silva ending up with Asta. Both of them have a crush on Asta, but the muscle-headed Magic Knight is still as clueless as ever. After all, up until the Final Arc, Asta had eyes for no one but Sister Lily. She rejects him one final time, and he has accepted that he will never marry her. This clears a path for the royal girls, with the series sending strong signals of a Noelle endgame, but it remains highly possible that Asta could end up with Mimosa instead, between the cover art renditions and their interactions in recent chapters.

Shueisha

With Noelle and Asta having almost no interactions during the final fight, Tabata is focusing on Mimosa more than ever. The gorgeous color spread of Chapter 379 was a delight to Asta x Mimosa shippers, where she is staring longingly at Asta while he is sleeping. This may be a clear hint at what the author is planning regarding Asta’s love life.

Although Noelle and Asta were also featured together in the Chapter 372 cover, there’s a striking difference between their chemistry. Noelle also had feelings for a long time, but she only tries to brush them off with various excuses. However, in Chapter 301, during the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc, she realizes that she does love him. The manga is currently in its final stretch, so it won’t be long before we find out which girl Tabata will favor in the end.