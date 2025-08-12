Demon Slayer Creator Highlights Black Clover’s Best Ship With New Art

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s creator has returned with some special new art to help highlight Black Clover‘s best couple in Asta and Noelle. Black Clover is now in the midst of celebrating the 10th anniversary of its original debut with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and with it has recruited some of Shonen Jump’s biggest creators and artists to help commemorate the occasion. This includes not only creators like One Piece’s Eiichiro Oda and Naruto‘s Masashi Kishimoto, but other notable hitters like My Hero Academia’s Kohei Horikoshi as well. Now the fun is continuing with even more tributes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba fans have had a lot to celebrate this Summer as the newest feature film for the franchise has been taking over the box office since it launched in Japan, and now that’s been taken to a whole new level as series creator Koyoharu Gotoge has returned with some special new art to celebrate Black Clover. Deciding to do so with a fun new look at Asta and Noelle, you can check out the special promo art below to see this creator’s take on the duo.

Are Asta and Noelle a Couple in Black Clover?

Shueisha

While there are many fans who are hoping that Asta and Noelle develop a full romance by the time Black Clover comes to an end, it has unfortunately yet to come to pass. The duo has been going on adventures since the very beginning of the series, and it’s been revealed through the series’ tenure thus far that Noelle has developed feelings for Asta. It wasn’t until near the final arc that she started to realize she even had these feelings, so it’s finally starting to develop for the potential endgame of the series. It’s still going to be a long way to go, however.

Because while Noelle has realized she has feelings for Asta, it has yet to be revealed how he might feel about her. Asta has really only had one crush throughout the series, and leading to the final arc he was able to resolve this crush with a final confession (before being rejected of course). But other than that, fans haven’t really gotten to find out if he actually thinks of Noelle (or anyone else for that matter) in the same romantic kind of way. He’s been too busy fighting to grow stronger and save the Clover Kingdom.

When Does Demon Slayer’s New Movie Come Out?

©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

But while Black Clover fans are still curious about the future, Demon Slayer has kicked off the beginning of its own grand finale. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be making its debut in the United States and Canada on September 12th, and tickets for the film will go on sale beginning August 15th. The film will be kicking off a whole new trilogy of releases meant to adapt the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga, but the releases for the following two films have yet to be set at this time.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle will be showing off some major fights between Tanjiro and the other Hashira as they need to take on the final of Muzan Kibutsuji’s demonic forces, so it’s going to be a pretty big occasion as soon as it makes its international release. It’s already been taking over in Japan, so fans are eager to see what’s coming next.