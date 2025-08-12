Black Clover Unleashes Yuno’s Own Anti-Magic Power

Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover manga returns with new chapters with its Summer 2025 release. This time, the manga releases a set of three exciting chapters, continuing the final fight against Lucius Zogratis. The latest issue of the Jump GIGA magazine also commemorated the manga’s 10th anniversary, which was in February. The magic is closer to its finale than ever, but before we reach the conclusion, the Magic Knights must defeat the main antagonist and restore peace in Clover Kingdom. The fate of the kingdom lies in Asta and Yuno’s hands, but things go awry when Asta and Liebe get struck down due to a moment of carelessness.

Yuno was supposed to stand against the villain all by himself, but even on the brink of death, Asta wants to keep fighting. He hands over his Demon Dweller sword, along with its Anti-Magic properties, to Yuno, who unleashes a unique form by blending Asta’s magic and his Spirit Dive. Ordinarily, mages can’t use Anti-Magic since it sucks their mana just by touching it. However, Yuno shocks everyone by doing the impossible. Chapters 381 to 383 feature not only Yuno’s fight but also include a surprising set of events, again proving that it won’t be long before we bid farewell to this manga.

Black Clover’s Yuno Grinberryall Can Now Use Anti-Magic

Shueisha

Yuno has always been a special mage, and the story slowly unraveled the truth behind his exponential power growth in Black Clover. He already had wind powers before because he is also a host to a half-elf, the unborn of Licht and Tetia. Tetia, the younger sister of Lemiel Silvamillion, the first Wizard King, was an exceptional wind mage. Additionally, the royal family of the Spade Kingdom always had unique powers. Yuno’s mother had Moon Magic, while his father was gifted in Sun Magic. Their son acquired the Star Magic, another unique power, which awakened during Yuno’s fight against Zenon Zogratis in the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc. When compounding all that with Anti-Magic, it becomes far less surprising; Yuno is the ultimate overachiever, so what’s one more skill to add to the pile?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Now, he can also use Anti-Magic, though it is likely temporary. Lucius remarks that Yuno is truly the most dangerous one because of the varying abilities he possesses. And the one who made it possible is a magicless boy who is on the brink of death. Despite all his power, even Yuno is facing difficulty swinging the heavy sword around. Yuno’s attacks pack a lot more power now, especially when he blends Anti-Magic with his Wind and Star abilities, granting insane mobility and oppressive firepower.

However, Lucius easily figures out that Yuno is using a lot of mana and will soon run out of power. The villain just needs to wait a bit longer before he can kill the newly appointed Captain of the Golden Dawn. Just when all hope seemed lost, unexpected allies from all over, including the Diamond Kingdom and the elves, who were previously the Clover Kingdom’s enemies, came to their aid. Asta made it all possible with his kindness, just as he made it possible for Yuno to channel his Anti-Magic in their time of need, and now he will soon be joining the fight again, now that Mimosa knows how to heal him. The endgame is here, and the Magic Knights and their impressive array of allies are assembling as we speak.