Black Clover Kicks Off Summer With Biggest Manga Update Yet: Read

Black Clover has returned with new chapters this Summer, and this is the hugest update of the final arc to date. Yuki Tabata shifted over to a new seasonal release schedule to help work through the final arc of Black Clover, and the manga since has been delivering with each few months bringing more chapters. These have not only been some of the biggest scenes in the manga thus far, but are also some of the heftiest reads that fans have gotten since the series first began with Shonen Jump ten years ago. And it’s heating up once again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Clover has kicked off the celebration for the manga’s 10th anniversary with all sorts of fun ways to commemorate the occasion, but one of the biggest is the fact that the series has returned for three massive chapters continuing the final arc of the series. Launching chapters 381 through 383, it’s now time to catch up with Black Clover’s Summer update as there are some big things that go down as the chaos across the Clover Kingdom continues.

How to Catch Up With Black Clover

Shueisha

Black Clover Chapters 381 through 383 can now be read completely for free through either Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library (which you can find here) or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service (which you can find here). Picking up from where it all left off from earlier this Spring, the series is now continuing through the massive war for the fate of the Clover Kingdom. Asta had taken a major hit from Luciuys Zogratis, and Mimosa Vermillion is now doing her best to try and heal him so that he can make it back to the battlefield before things continue to get worst.

Black Clover has pit Asta against all sorts of foes throughout the series thus far, but he has made a habit out of not killing them because he believed in their respective potentials. Through all of his efforts, it’s made clear as not only those around the Clover Kingdom are starting to respect him, but he’s started to gain the respect of all of these foes he had taken down in the past too. Now that he needs their help the most, all of them are starting to make their appearance to help fend off Lucius’ angels as the battle takes a turn for the better for the first real time.

Black Clover’s Comeback Is Only Getting Started

Pierrot

This is really only the start of Black Clover’s planned comebacks for its 10th anniversary too. Black Clover has officially announced that the anime is returning with Season 2 of the series. A release date or window has yet to be announced for the new season as of the time of this writing, but it will feature animation from Studio Pierrot much like the first season of the series. Potential returning staff or voice cast have yet to be confirmed as of this time either.

“The production of the long-awaited new anime season of Black Clover has been confirmed!” Black Clover creator Tabata stated in a special message to fans about the new anime. “I’m beyond ecstatic going into the new anime season after the super-passionate movie that came out! Thanks to all of you, Black Clover is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year! I definitely plan to keep this hype going! I want fans from Japan and all around the world to enjoy the powered-up anime that’s going to be brought to you by the most awesome anime production staff! Thank you so much for supporting Black Clover!”