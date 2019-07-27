Check Out the Best Moments of Black Clover’s Most Gorgeous Episode Yet

Black Clover has gone far beyond its admittedly rough first impressions with fans as the series has resulted in some impressively animated moments with over 90 episodes under its belt. The latest episode of the series impressed more so than ever as it brought in a major status quo change with the battle between the Wizard King Julius Novachrono and the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s leader, Licht.

With this major battle that fans of the manga have been waiting to see for quite a while, Episode 93 provides some of the most impressive animated sequences in the series thus far. Which is fitting for a huge episode like this.

Fans took to Twitter to highlight just how gorgeous the newest episode of the series was and pointed out some of the best animated sequences of the episode piece by piece. This includes some behind-the-scenes works that animators of the series have shared as well.

For those waiting for this monumental fight between these two powerful juggernauts, thankfully Episode 93 did not disappoint as fans have been showering the anime with tons of support following its premiere. Read on to see what some of the biggest highlights of the episode were and let us know your favorite moments in the comments!

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

Highlighting Tatsuya Yoshihara’s Excellent Wotk

Only the utmost love and respect for Tatsuya Yoshihara and the team he has managed to assemble through charismatic leadership and graceful mentoring. Together they’ve created many memorable works and Episode 93 is just the most recent stop. Thank you again.



原画吉原達矢 pic.twitter.com/7251xkYCRd — Geth (@PurpleGeth) July 23, 2019

Gem’s Highlights

Gem’s scene is incredible. I love subtle frantic camera shake and it’s put to tremendous use when Licht reels in the Wizard King. The animation does a great job of portraying just how hard Licht is trying, only to be met by Julius’ stoic expression– he can’t be bothered. pic.twitter.com/Q22gTbwyhv — Geth (@PurpleGeth) July 23, 2019

KAI’s Highlights

Kai actually made his professional animation debut on Black Clover way back on episode 63. It’s awesome to see how much improvement has been made in a relatively short time, wonderful first two cuts especially. pic.twitter.com/xYCoYWLuks — Geth (@PurpleGeth) July 23, 2019

Isuta Meister’s Highlights

Isuta’s (椅子汰) scene probably?



Yoshihara always has cool action scenes at the forefront of his mind when story boarding episodes and it’s no different here. I love the twisting and turning around the beam attack, very dynamic cut! pic.twitter.com/iLoZyZvyuj — Geth (@PurpleGeth) July 23, 2019

LO’s Highlights

