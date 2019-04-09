‘Black Clover’ Shows-Off New Black Asta Attack

Black Clover is in the middle of a major tournament arc in which Asta and various other Magic Knights are vying for one of the coveted spots in the new Royal Knights group serving directly under the Wizard King and King. With the intensity of the tournament steadily increasing as the tournament moves to the next round, fans were treated to a brand new Black Asta sighting.

Now that Asta has trained himself to summon his Black Asta form at will, he’s been able to develop new techniques. The latest episode shows an example of one: the Black Hurricane.

As Asta’s team heads into the second round of the tournament, he, Mimosa, and the mysterious “Xerx” are facing off against Mimosa’s brother Kirsch. He unveiled his impressive magic ability to cover the entire grounds in sakura petals in a previous episode, and tries to do this once again as the fight against Asta’s group begins. But he didn’t account for Asta’s anti-magic.

After developing a way to summon his Black Asta form at will during his training with the Crimson Lions, he channels his ki through his anti-magic blade as it cycles around him. His anti-magic aura grows at an intense rate and this allows him to use a new attack, the Black Hurricane. Befitting Asta’s wild personality, Asta spins his sword around him erratically as he becomes a mini-twister.

Doing this, he tears through Kirsch’s sakura petal magic and instantly dispels it. Though he erases all of “Xerx’s” pre-prepped traps in the process, he clears the field of Kirsch’s magic and eventually allows them to land a decisive blow on the powerful Vermillion before the episode comes to an end. Now fans will be glued to the Royal Knights arc to see just what Asta shows off of his new training next.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

