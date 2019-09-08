Black Clover Anime to Continue with New Episodes

Black Clover has become one of the best underdog tales in shonen manga. The series had plenty of hype as its debut neared thanks to its Shonen Jump status, but its debut episodes had audiences wavering. Now, those doubts have fled fans after more than 100 episode, and it turns out Studio Pierrot is eager to explore more of Asta’s journey.

After all, it turns out Black Clover has no end in sight, and its indefinite close has never felt so far away.

Recently, Japan released a slew of new Shonen Jump issues, and it was there fans learned about the fate of Black Clover. The anime’s latest episode order is set to come to an end this fall, but Yonkou Productions shared a promo online confirming Black Clover’s continuation.

“Black Clover continues into Fall with episode 103+,” the content creator wrote.

For fans of the series, this came as great news given Black Clover’s recent success. The anime hit a high with its latest arc as animation beefed up in a big way. A fight involving the Wizard King left thousands of fans stunned with its quality, and Black Clover has even more to offer.

However, fans admit they are concerned about the show’s pacing. So far, the anime usually covers two chapters in a single episode which means the show will catch up to the manga by episode 153. This closing in period has fans wondering whether Black Clover will have to start adapting filler material to give the manga enough time to build out stories for animation. For now, fans will have to keep an eye on the anime has it marches on into a new season order and cross their fingers that filler stays far away from the Black Bulls.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.