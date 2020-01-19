Black Clover Updates Anime’s SimulDub Schedule

If you have been missing your weekly dose of Black Clover, you don’t need to worry much longer. Last week, things were thrown out of sync when it was announced the anime’s latest SimulDub episode had been delayed. Now, the dub is back in action, and it will make up for its slip with a special two-for-one release.

The news was announced on Twitter not too long ago. It was there Funimation post an update for fans who missed out on Black Clover episode 114 last week. It turns out the dubbed episode will release later today along with episode 115.

“Thanks so much for your understanding, Black Clover fans,” Funimation wrote.

“Dallas Reid, the English voice of Asta, is back in action, which means episodes 114 and 115 will both be launching tomorrow, January 19 at 4pm ET. We hope you enjoy!”

Thankfully, it seems all is back to normal with the Black Clover dub crew. Last week, Reid found himself laid out by the flu, and that is what caused the anime to push back episode 114 in the first place.

“Heads up, Black Clover fans! Dallas Reid, the voice of Asta, is sick with the flu and hasn’t been able to record for this week’s episode,” Funimation confirmed. “Sending all our healing wishes!”

Of course, you can imagine how fans reacted to the startling news. They were far less upset about the delay than they were worried for Reid. The star was sent a slew a well wishes, and it seems they worked. The dub actor is back to work, and fans will get to catch more of his Asta this weekend than they expected!

Are you glad to see the show back on track? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Yuki Tabata created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.