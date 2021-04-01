Black Clover Finale Reveals What Happened to Asta's Mom

✖

Black Clover has been focused on Asta's journey since the series began, and there are lots of mysterious surrounding the boy. As you can imagine, his family has been a big question given Asta's orphan status, but the anime began solving part of that puzzle before its finale. And with its last episode, Black Clover fans were finally told what happened to Asta's mom.

The revelation was made in the final episode of Black Clover earlier this week. Fans watched an intense flashback sequence that followed Liebe as he began bonding with Richita, the young woman who was forced to give up Asta after he was born. Her strange magic-stealing abilities made Richita a pariah, but her discovery of Liebe gave her a chance to explore her maternal instinct.

(Photo: Pierrot)

For much of the time, Liebe and Richita lived a good life, but things changed when Lucifero learned the young boy was a devil. The villain made it clear he wanted to use Liebe as a vessel, but Richita refused to let it happen. In the end, Asta's mom gave her life to protect Liebe from Lucifero as she ripped the towering demon from her adopted son's body. And just before she passed on, Richita sealed Liebe into a five-leaf grimoire to protect him from Lucifero.

Now, Asta wields the book his mother sealed Liebe in, and the devil has come to recognize the boy as Richita's long-lost son. Unfortunately, the Black Clover anime has ended, so this thread can no longer be explored on screen. But if you want to know more about Asta and his brother, well - you can always check out the Black Clover manga!

What did you make of Black Clover's finale? Did this heartbreaking reveal make you tear up? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.