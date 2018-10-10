‘Black Clover’ Unmasks the Golden Dawn’s William Vangeance

Black Clover has begun its much-anticipated second season, and things are already heating up as one of the biggest mysteries of the series has been solved…and made even more confusing.

When Yami suspects the Golden Dawn’s Captain Willaim Vangeance might be leading the Eye of the Midnight Sun, he has him remove his mask and finally reveal his face.

Vangeance’s mask led Yami to believe that he was actually Licht, leading of the Eye of the Midnight Sun. But Licht’s use of light magic was much different than Vangeance’s revealed World Tree magic. Still, after spending so much time with his fellow captain Yami was suspicious because their builds, voices, and ki was the same. The face reveal only brought up more questions, however.

It turns out Vangeance has been covering his face due to a massive face covering scar that he was born with. As the illegitimate child of a noble, he was forced to grow up in something known as the Forsaken Realm. Magic could not remove the scar, so people began to fear him as a result. He was taken in by an aristocrat years later, and they loved his World Tree magic, but he was abused by his foster mother.

When the current Wizard King Julius approached him as a child and asked him to join the Magic Knights, he gave Vangeance the mask in order to ease his worry that his face would scare people away. It’s then he decides to pledge his loyalty to the Wizard King. With this tragic backstory, Yami seems to back off but is still hesitant to completely write off the fact that Vangeance is connected to the Eye of the Midnight Sun somehow.

He says the lines on Vangeance’s face are the same, but can’t detect any kind of magic or illusion from the scar. He notes that Vangeance’s ki doesn’t seem to be lying either, and says that it’s just an odd coincidence. But this reveal just raises more questions as now the similarities between Vengeance and Licht are just too many to ignore. In a world of magic like this, Vangeance could be hiding something far more sinister and Yami could just be missing it.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.