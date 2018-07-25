‘Black Clover’ Announces Two New Characters

Black Clover has started the Seabed Temple arc, and while the end of the latest episode set up a major battle royale between the Black Bulls and the Sea Mages, it also snuck into two brand new characters.

One is the High Priest of the temple in question, and one while not fully revealed, has already been given a voice and teased in the opening credits.

Two new BC characters:

Kiato voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya

Joining the already announced Megumi Han as Kahono is Gifso, voiced by Cho, and Kiato, voiced by Yoshimasa Hosoya. While fans already met Gifso, who threw them into his Battle Royale game, Kiato is actually one of the mages summoned by Gifso. Thought by the Black Bulls to be fish people, Kiato is actually using a mask. He’s also been seen briefly with Kahono in the new opening theme sequence as well.

Kahono, Gifso, and Kiato mark the beginning of the Seabed Temple arc, in which the Black Bulls must travel to a mysterious temple in the middle of the ocean in order to capture a very important magical stone. This arc features bigger magical battles and powers than the series has featured yet. This new status quo is even further enhanced by the new opening theme “Guess who is back” by Kumi Kouda, and the new ending theme is “Four” as performed by Faky.

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.