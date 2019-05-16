Black Clover Teases New Arc With Surfaced Key Visual

Black Clover is is ready to continue its streak as a top title in Japan. The magical anime has become one of the industry’s most lucrative ventures, so it comes as no surprise to learn more anime is on the way. And thanks to a new promo, fans can get a taste at what’s coming next.

Recently, social media began buzzing when anime fans found a promo hyping Black Clover online. The page is dedicated to all things Asta, and it shows off the anime’s next arc.

So, if you are ready for some magical games, get ready. Asta, Yuno, and the gang are ready to make your acquaintance.

New Black Clover anime visual. pic.twitter.com/6YAuHFO9mG — SPY (@Spytrue) May 16, 2019

As you can see above, the newly surfaced promo has Asta centered as expected. The wizard is shown with his anti-magic sword in hand, and he appears to be halfway done transforming into his black form.

Asta may be leading the ch charge, but he is not alone here. Fans can see some familiar faces in the back; Yuno can be seen to the right while characters such as Yami and the Wizard King are to the left. This epic visual combines some of the franchise’s most notable Magic Knights and villains into one promo, so fans are already hyped to see how these characters will all come together.

So far, there is no word on when this arc will begin taking over the anime, but recent reports from Japan suggest Black Clover has got lots of life left to it. Recently, TV Tokyo put out its earnings report for the first quarter of 2019. It turns out Black Clover is one of the network’s highest-grossing titles below Naruto and Boruto, leaving it to overtake series such as Bleach.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

