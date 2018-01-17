‘Black Clover’ Just Revealed Its Next Big Villain

Black Clover has taken its first steps into the next big arc of the series, Dungeon Exploration, and with these first steps is the next big challenge, the Diamond Kingdom. When a dungeon pops up between the borders of the Clover and Diamond Kingdoms, both the Black Bulls and Golden Dawn are sent in to investigate.

Naturally, this meant mages from the Diamond Kingdom were sent in as well, and these mages are a far tougher foe than Asta and Yuno could dream of.

Episode 14 and 15 kicked off the Dungeon Exploration arc where a dungeon pops up between the Clover and Diamond Kingdoms. Dungeons are highly sought after for their countless treasures and magical items, but are also incredibly dangerous. So it becomes the duty of the Magic Knights to journey into the mysterious dungeon in order to claim the magical artifacts before they land into the wrong hands.

The “wrong hands” in this case is the Diamond Kingdom, who’s mages are more of a military force than a collection of guilds seen in the Clover Kingdom. In Episode 15 we’re introduced to two of their main mages, Lotus the Abyss (Hell Lotus in the manga), and Mars, a mysterious mage who’s yet to be named in the series. Lotus is built up by the other mages as a powerful opponent (even surviving fights with the leader of the Black Bulls and the Wizard King) and this is shown against Luck. His “abyss” is a despair inducing magic that’s supposed to subdue opponents, but Luck appears to push out of it by the end of the episode.

But what about the other mage who creates diamonds as he walks and attacks Mimosa with an attack she couldn’t sense? That’s Mars, one of the Eight Shining Generals of the Diamond Kingdom military who has several magical stones embedded into his body. His power is massive and will steadily be shown over the next few episodes of the series.

Needless to say, Asta is going to need to work with everyone in order to take down these two foes from the Diamond Kingdom.

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.