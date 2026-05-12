Fan-Favorite Anime Returns With New Look After 10 Years

It’s been four years since one fan-favorite anime series ended its final season, but to celebrate its 10th anniversary the series has come back with a special way to commemorate its new milestone. Mob Psycho 100 has withstood the test of time and is considered to be not only one of the best shows of the 2010s, but one of the best anime ever released. The series took ONE’s original manga to new heights, and continues to be an impressive work of art even a decade from the time of its original debut.

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Mob Psycho 100 is kicking off a new celebration of the anime’s 10th anniversary this year, and has returned in a whole new way to also celebrate its main character, Shigeo Kagayama’s birthday on May 12th. The anime has dropped both a cool new poster for the anime’s major anniversary, and some special new art from original creator ONE himself. But this is only the first wave in special plans for Mob Psycho 100‘s 10th anniversary milestone coming through the Summer.

Mob Psycho 100 Returns for 10th Anniversary

©ONE, Shogakukan/Mob Psycho 100 Project 2022

“Congratulations on the 10th anniversary!,” Mob Psycho 100 creator ONE stated in a special message to fans. “Has it really been 10 years since the first broadcast…? Thanks to the director, staff, production committee, editorial team, and above all, the fans, I’m truly happy that Mob Psycho 100 has remained full of life, and that its story and characters continue to be enjoyed.” Mob voice actor himself, Setsuo Ito, also shared a special statement with fans to commemorate the milestone too beginning with, “Congratulations on the 10th anniversary! It’s been 10 years since the anime first aired…10 years!?”

“Honestly, I can hardly believe it,” Ito’s message continues. “So much has changed over the past decade, but even so, Mob Psycho 100 and Shigeo Kageyama continue to hold a special place in my heart. If this series continues to live on in the hearts of everyone who has watched it, there is nothing that would make me happier as an actor.I remain deeply grateful to this work, just as I was 10 years ago. Thank you so much.” There are plans for special fan events throughout the Summer in Japan to help celebrate, so we’ll just have to see if any of those go international too.

What’s So Special About Mob Psycho 100?

©ONE, Shogakukan/Mob Psycho 100 Project 2022

Mob Psycho 100 continues to be a special series after all this time because it was able to wrap up its run over the course of three seasons. It was a story where its main character was the most powerful psychic in the world, but he himself wanted nothing to do with the ability. Wanting to instead accomplish his dreams through his own efforts rather than relying on talent, fans saw as Mob became the fully realized person he was at the end of it all.

The story itself was already incredibly appealing, but the anime then took things to a whole new kind of height. Premiering in 2016 and eventually ending in 2022, Mob Psycho 100 was brought to life by the staff at Studio Bones and they really threw everything they had into making it shine. It still has yet to be beaten to this day.

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