New Report Shows-Off Black Clover’s Massive Popularity

Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover is one of the most popular action manga series currently running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, but its anime adaptation has much less prestige among fans as that it still carries a stigma for its rough first impression. It’s been a popular anime series for fans to joke about, but that’s decreasingly been the case as the series continued far beyond its initial 51 episode order.

But although it’s still the butt of jokes among a minority of fans, the anime has been a huge success for TV Tokyo as a recent report from the station revealed that the series is still the fourth highest grossing anime — holding onto its fourth place standing since 2018.

TV Tokyo recently shared a new earnings report for the latest quarter, and in it revealed that Black Clover is the highest grossing series just under Naruto and Boruto. It’s just above Bleach, which is still surprisingly a high earner despite not having a currently running series. With the series’ big success, continuing on from 2018, fans have been wondering why there has yet to be a larger merchandising push for the series as they want to show their love for the franchise in a different way.

It’s great to see the series is holding onto its huge popularity, and fans can expect it to get even more acclaim as the series continues on with its current trajectory. The series brought the Royal Knights Arc to its big finale with the latest episode, and there’s an even bigger arc coming soon after that fans can’t wait to see play out. It’s a good time to be a fan of the series, for sure.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

