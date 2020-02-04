Black Clover Brings Reincarnation Arc to an End with Latest Episode

Black Clover’s anime has been in the midst of the most intense arc of the series to date for the last few months as Asta and the Magic Knights suddenly had to fight against their former friends and allies after they were all possessed by the vengeful spirits of the Elves massacred years ago. This plot had been stirring ever since the introduction of the Eye of the Midnight Sun and the search for the magic stones, so the fact that it officially came to an end with the latest episode marks a huge turning point for the anime going forward.

Episode 120 of the series confirmed that the fight against Devil had come to an end as Asta, Yuno, and Captain Yami all worked together to deliver the final blow against its otherworldly power. With this major battle leaving the Clover Kingdom completely in ruin, Episode 120 of the series took the first steps toward recovery as it closed out the remaining plot threads.

The latest episode of the series sees every Magic Knight still in the Shadow Palace (including the traitorous former captain of the Purple Orcas) make their way successfully outside as the last of Devil’s lingering magic brings the whole structure down. After making their way outside, they found the Elves still destroying the Clover Kingdom. It’s here that the reincarnated Licht has Asta use his anti-magic on him and send him back to the afterlife.

This frees the Golden Dawn Captain William Vangeance, and he uses his World Tree magic in conjunction with Patry’s light magic to collect all of the Elves’ souls and send them all peacefully into the afterlife. Patry is unable to pass, however, along with Vetto, Fana, and Rhya, because their souls are now attached to their new bodies. The four of them now must atone for all the damage they have done to the human world.

As for Secre and the living statue of the first Wizard King, they bid each other a tearful goodbye as Lumiere’s magic runs out and is unable to hold onto his stone body. But with all of these goodbyes, the future is looking bright for the Clover Kingdom…for now at least. What did you think of this finale? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter! If you wanted to check out Black Clover for yourself, you can currently find the series steaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and airing as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block every Saturday.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.