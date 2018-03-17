Yes, ‘Black Clover’ Did Just Share A Salt Bae Reference

Black Clover fans have been really enjoying the anime adaptation of the series, especially now as it makes its way through its third arc, Royal Capital. Along with introducing new villains, and new Magic Knights (and their power), Black Clover is also introducing pop culture references.

In one of the side storylines this arc, fellow Black Bull Magic Knight Charmy stumbles on a chef slaving over some last minute food. And then suddenly, the chef completes his dish by sprinkling salt in the way as “Salt Bae,” a viral sensation from 2017.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Charmy stumbles upon the chef, who is distressed because the Capital is being attacked while he has yet to finish serving the Magic Knights his meal. Saying his newest delight is his best dish ever, Charmy volunteers to eat the dish and it’s fitting given her foodie ways.

The reference is an homage to the 2017 ‘Salt Bae’ meme that spread fast through Twitter. In 2017, Turkish chef Nusret Gokce uploaded a video of himself carving steak and sprinkling salt over his forearm onto the meat below onto Instagram. In the days thereafter, the video had gone viral with many referring to him as “Salt Bae” for his unique way of sprinkling salts, attractive look, and cooking skill.

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!