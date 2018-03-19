‘Black Clover’ Reveals New Key Visual

Black Clover is a shonen series famous for its brisk pace in comparison to other stories of its ilk, and the anime is experiencing much of the same boost in pace as the series is already speeding to its next arc in the series.

It’s currently gearing up for its fourth arc, Blind Date, and in celebration has just released a new key visual for the arc.

The Royal Capital arc, to most fans, seemed like a stepping stone toward a larger enemy in the series. Rades, a mysterious wizard of a anti-Clover Kingdom group, attacking the capital during the Royal Capital arc was merely the canary in the coal mine for the large conflict in the series to come.

A major tease in the key visual is the revelation of the White Night Eye, a group of wizards who have come to hate the Clover Kingdom with enough power to even rival the Clover Kingdom. The White Night Eye are identified with their insignia, which is also a show of allegiance to their leader Licht. Attacking the Clover Kingdom in search of magic stones, this group plays a major role as the story unfolds later.

The fourth arc in the series is the Blind Date arc, in which Asta gets involved in a major confrontation between White Night Eye and the Clover Kingdom when a string of kidnappings occur in the kingdom.

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.