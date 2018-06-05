‘Black Clover’ Just Let Captain Yami Go All-Out

Black Clover has reached the climactic battle of the Blind Date arc as Asta and the Captain of the Black Bulls Yami now find themselves against the immensely strong Licht of the Eye of the Midnight Sun.

But this battle has finally provided something fans have wanted to see since the series began as Captain Yami finally has a strong enough opponent to go all-out on.

In the latest episode, Asta and Yami find themselves struggling against Licht’s speedy light and healing magic. But thankfully Yami’s use of Dark Magic allows him to be the perfect foil to Licht’s power. Yami is seen fighting by cloaking his katana in Dark Magic and using it to deflect each of Licht’s light arrows.

In an impressively animated battle, Yami bounces off the walls and is able to deflect every one of Licht’s attacks while managing to catch Licht in several traps of his own. Thanks to his mastery of ki, he’s able to go toe to toe with someone who has a Four Leaf Clover grimoire.

His biggest moment comes when Licht is using a light whip, which he changes to because Yami has been able to predict where his attacks would land. But when Licht uses the whip, Yami catches it in his “Black Hole” technique (which absorbs the light magic and keeps Licht from moving) before bringing his katana down with a massive dark magic slice.

But in this battle, Licht also discovers how Yami’s attacks work. Since Dark Magic is slow, he’s only been able to make a battle style out of reinforcement magic and his katana. It’s revealed to have its limitations as well, as Yami basically “gives up” when Licht charges a powerful light spell.

If they didn’t get saved by Gauche, who reflected the spell, they would have been done for. But this nonchalant attitude coupled with a high amount of battle skill is what draws so many fans to Captain Yami in the first place.

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

The latest arc of the series, Blind Date, officially kicked off with Episode 28 of the anime series, and fans are excited to see the arc play out as this arc follows Asta as he gets involved in a major confrontation between the Eye of the Midnight Sun and the Clover Kingdom when a string of kidnappings occur in the kingdom.