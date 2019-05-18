Black Clover Explores the First Wizard King’s Origins

Black Clover‘s manga is in the midst of its most intense arc to date as the series has completely flipped everything upside down after the Elves’ revival led to a huge battle for the sake of not only the Clover Kingdom, but humanity as whole. Each chapter of the series has revealed another key piece of information for fans looking to piece the big mysteries of the Black Clover world together, and the latest chapter of the series is no different.

With the reveal that the Wizard King has enlisted “Nero” in a bigger plan in preparations for this madness, the latest chapter of the series revealed just how tied into everything the first Wizard King is.

In Chapter 204 of the series, it’s revealed that Nero was actually a young girl from 500 years ago who was dispatched to be the servant of a royal who was super talented. But he didn’t treat her like the other royals did, and was excited to find out all about her magic. This royal stood out negatively from the rest of his royal family due to his eccentric ideas, but that fact never got him down as he continued to work to make the world a more equal place. And the latest chapter gives fans a fuller look at his relationship with the Elves.

Like revealed prior, this royal was indeed friends with Licht and his sister even planned to start a family with the Elf. The two shared the hope that their magics could combine and make society better for both humans and Elves. But as fans already know, this doesn’t happen. But rather than the humans be the true source of the violence against the Elves as Licht had thought, but it was sparked on by Devil.

Devil, in the hopes of restoring his grimoire, sent the King and his army to the Elves’ location and the slaughter began. By the time this royal gets to Licht, everyone has already been killed and Licht is in the midst of transforming into a giant Demon. Thus, this sparks the legend of the first Wizard King that fans learned about at the very beginning of the series — and at the start of each episode of the anime.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.