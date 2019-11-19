Black Clover’s Latest Chapter Surprises with Major Timeskip

Black Clover’s Reincarnation arc was the most intense arc of the series thus far with harsh battles between allies and the spirit of the elves, and it all culminated with an even bigger fight with the main threat, Devil. But while it seemed like the series would be reaching its climax here, it turns out that this was only the start of even grander battles to come. As the Clover Kingdom is weakened, it’s put under far more danger from the impending invasion of the powerful Spade Kingdom. That meant Asta and the others had to get ready.

But as fans have come to learn from Yuki Tabata’s briskly paced series, rather than slow down with a training arc before beginning the fight with the Spade Kingdom in the next arc, the series instead decided to jump six months forward with the latest chapter of the series.

Chapter 228 of the series revealed that the princess of the Heart Kingdom wanted to recruit Asta and the Clover Kingdom’s help to fight against the Spade Kingdom, and vowed to train them as much as she could in six months. With the curse of her Devil killing her in a year’s time, they had to act fast. The end of the chapter teased that six months went by, and Chapter 229 of the series showcased what this really means.

Six months after their training with the Heart Kingdom began, Asta has gotten a lot more muscular and can wield his Demon Slayer anti-magic sword with a new ease. He can surf on top of it and fly across long distances, throw it and call it back to him at will, but he mentions how his control of it is still not perfect. He takes out a powerful Spade Kingdom soldier (who gave himself a magical armor) with a single strike, and this begs the question of how much the others have grown with this training as well.

The other characters don’t seem as visually changed just yet, but they most likely improved all of their magic abilities for the fight ahead. The most interesting tease of the timeskip, however, is with Yuno, who has seemingly earned the title of “Master Yuno” in the six months time. But we’ll find out what this means as the timeskip continues to unfold.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015.