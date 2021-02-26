Black Clover Will Take an Unexpected Break This Week

✖

Black Clover will be taking an unexpected break this week! The massive Spade Kingdom saga is making it way through its second phase in Yuki Tabata's original manga series, and the end of the latest chapter came with a surprise. Not only did it tease the next wave of fights for the arc, but it came with the surprise reveal that the series would be taking a break before the next new chapter of the series. Thankfully, with a new update the reasoning behind the break has been revealed as the release date for Chapter 284 has been confirmed.

With many manga series creators often needing breaks for health, it turns out that Black Clover Chapter 284 has been delayed for "production reasons" rather than any health issues. According to @WSJ_manga on Twitter, Chapter 284 of the series is still scheduled to release on Feburary 28th as advertised by Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump magazine release of the series.

(Photo: Shueisha)

The Spade Kingdom saga of the series is now in the midst of its second major climax. Although the anime adaptation (which is currently speeding towards its final episode at the end of March) is making its way through the first phase, the saga continues with a whole new wave of fights following another brief training period. This time, the fight has been taken directly to the Spade Kingdom as Nacht and the other Clover Kingdom knights attempt to stop the Advent of Qliphoth.

Each new chapter of Black Clover continues these intense string of fights as things are only getting more wild from this point. The gates of the underworld have cracked open, and even more powerful threats have emerged. With this emergence, the Spade Kingdom's Dark Triad has been growing stronger as well. There's still hope, however, as Asta has also completed his Devil Union training.

Now that he has successfully mastered calling upon his Devil Union form at will (regardless of how long he can actually maintain this form), the fights are only going to get more colorful from this point on as it plunges into new depths of evil and dark power.