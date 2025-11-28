My Hero Academia Joins Anime Royalty Following “Series’ Best Episode”

The end is nigh for My Hero Academia’s anime adaptation, as the final battle has ended, and now, only the epilogue story remains. Set to release its final episode on December 13th, anime fans only have so much time before we bid a fond farewell to Izuku Midoriya and Class 1-A. Luckily, most fans agree that the Studio BONES production has been holding little back when it comes to bringing the source material to the screen. In a recent rating breakdown, the anime adaptation has received such praise that the latest installment is standing tall amongst some of the most legendary anime episodes to ever be released.

According to fan ratings on IMDb, My Hero Academia’s eighth episode of its eighth season has received a “9.9 out of 10” rating from anime fans. This means that Izuku’s final fight against Shigaraki and All For One is thought of in the same category as Vinland Saga’s first season finale, the twenty-fifth episode of Code Geass, and some of the biggest episodes of Hunter x Hunter’s Chimera Ant Arc. UA Academy’s high rating also places it in good company when it comes to North American animation, as legendary series such as Avatar: The Last Airbender, Bojack Horseman, Gravity Falls, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars, to name a few. While My Hero Academia’s anime is finished with its final fight, the epilogue might have some high ratings from fans, all the same.

My Hero Academia: Going Out With a Bang

studio bones

While My Hero Academia will end its main series this year, this doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of Kohei Horikoshi’s shonen superhero universe on the screen. To start, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, the spin-off series that follows heroes operating outside of the law, will return for its second season in 2026, promising to not only explore the present, but the past as well. While not created by Horikoshi himself, the series will dive into the past stories of major heroes like All Might, Eraserhead, Present Mic, and Midnight. For Aizawa specifically, fans should prepare to see the tragic backstory of the former student turned teacher who saw him lose one of his best friends while at UA.

The My Hero Academia anime television series will have a definitive ending next month, but this doesn’t mean that this might be the definitive ending for Class 1-A. Without venturing too deep into spoiler territory, there is the possibility of Deku’s story continuing past the final episode. To date, Studio BONES has yet to confirm if there will be any more movies for the superhero franchise, but the fact that the latest cinematic offering, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, wasn’t billed as its grand finale is a good reason to believe more movies might arrive. Horikoshi hasn’t confirmed that he plans on revisiting the series with a new manga story, but considering how involved the shonen creator has been, bringing him back for a new cinematic adventure would make sense.

