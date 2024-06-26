Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Funko Pops Are Here With Exclusives

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

(Photo: Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Funko Pops )

Funko is following up on the Dragon Ball GT wave that they dropped in May with the first collection of Pop figures from the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film that launched to much acclaim in 2022. Commons in the wave include Gamma 1 and Gamma 2 with Son Gohan (Beast), Orange Piccolo (Chance at Chase), and Gohan in Cape (Chance at Chase) launching as exclusives. The packaging for the Pops also reveals that Cell Max will be added to the collection in the near future.

Below you'll find a breakdown of the new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Funko Pops complete with pre-order links. Beyond that, you'll find details on the recently released Dragon Ball GT wave. Note that U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79+.

(Photo: Dragon Ball GT Funko Pops )

The collection inspired by Dragon Ball GT that includes no less than 9 Pop figures and 4 Pop keychains. A full breakdown can be found below.

Dragon Ball GT Funko Pop Exclusives:

Dragon Ball GT Super Saiyan 3 Goku Funko Pop – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

Dragon Ball GT Baby Vegeta Funko Pop – Entertainment Earth Exclusive

Dragon Ball GT Baby Funko Pop – Funko Exclusive

Dragon Ball GT Goku with Kamehameha Funko Pop – GameStop Exclusive



Dragon Ball GT Funko Pop Commons: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

Dragon Ball GT Funko Pops – Bulla

Dragon Ball GT Funko Pops – Goku

Dragon Ball GT Funko Pops – Pan

Dragon Ball GT Funko Pops – Trunks & Gill

Dragon Ball GT Funko Pops – Vegeta

Dragon Ball GT Funko Pop Keychains: Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon

Dragon Ball GT Funko Pop Keychain – Bulla

Dragon Ball GT Funko Pop Keychain – Goku

Dragon Ball GT Funko Pop Keychain – Pan

Dragon Ball GT Funko Pop Keychain – Trunks

What's Next for Dragon Ball?

There will still be new Dragon Ball materials to enjoy later this year even with Dragon Ball Super's manga future left uncertain. Dragon Ball Daima will be a brand new anime series set to release some time later this Fall for the franchise's 40th anniversary. It has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this publication, but the late Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama helped to craft the original main story and character designs for Dragon Ball Daima. Yoshitaka Yashima and Aya Komaki are directing the series for Toei Animation, Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru is adapting Toriyama's designs for animation, and Yuuko Kakihara is supervising and writing the scripts.

Masako Nozawa will once again be providing the voice for Kid Goku, and she is currently the only confirmed member of Dragon Ball Daima's voice cast announced so far. Akira Toriyama previously teased the original story for Dragon Ball Daima as such when it was first announced, "Due to a conspiracy, Goku and his friends are turned small. In order to fix things, they'll head off to a new world! It's a grand adventure with intense action in an unknown and mysterious world. Since Goku has to make up for his petite size, he uses his Power Pole to fight, something not seen in a long time."

What to Know for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Directed by Tetsuro Kodama for Toei Animation with an original story, screenplay, and new character designs from original Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, Crunchyroll teases Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as such, "The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves 'Super Heroes'. They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!"