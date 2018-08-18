‘Black Clover’ Creator Gives ‘My Hero Academia’ A Makeover

Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover and Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia are two of the most popular action series currently running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and fans are definitely enjoying seeing a bit of crossover between the two as Tabata shared his take on Horikoshi’s series.

In the mock-up cover below, fans can see how the Black Clover creator works Midoriya, Bakugo, Todoroki, All Might, and Uraraka into his style.

Midoriya and Todoroki are translated perfectly, with Bakugo’s more angular face noting even more of the aggression the character has in his series. Although fans don’t get a good look at Tabata’s version of All Might, Tabata does nail the silhouette well. Though there is admittedly a bit of contention with his version of Ochaco Uraraka.

Fans are noticing similarities between his take on Uraraka, and Tabata’s own Black Clover character Mimosa Vermillion of the Golden Dawn Magic Knights. Noting the two’s similar facial structures, there are enough differences to make each of the designs unique but Tabata’s design is not exactly what fans of Uraraka want from a representation of their favorite character. Regardless, this is a cool feat nonetheless as fans love seeing how Shonen Jump authors view the work of their peers.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.