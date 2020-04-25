Black Clover Confirms New Dub Episode Release

Black Clover continues to be one of the most popular anime series in the world, and is expected to grow even more once it finally gets into the swing of its current original training arc. Though it may be a while before we get more of these new episodes in Japan if current reports are anything to go by, at least fans of the English dub release of the series will be able to enjoy a brand new episode tomorrow, Sunday, April 26th. Funimation recently announced that they have found a way to produce new episodes of the My Hero Academia dub from the staff and cast's respective homes, and the team behind Black Clover is now on the way too!

Along with the confirmation that a new episode of My Hero Academia's dub will be available on Sunday, Funimation has announced that Episode 124 of Black Clover will be available as well. With this announcement, Funimation also updated fans on their new schedule for a few of their upcoming Simuldub releases that were temporarily delayed amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Ready for more exciting dub from home news?! The dubs for episode 85 of My Hero Academia and episode 124 of Black Clover are coming THIS SUNDAY! 🙌 PLUS new dub episodes of Nekopara and Asteroid in Love next week. Read more: https://t.co/QsQiBTSUz6 pic.twitter.com/eU2sanqC65 — Funimation (@FUNimation) April 25, 2020

According to Funimation's schedule, the English dub release of My Hero Academia Episode 85 will launch at 11:00AM CST, and followed by Black Clover Episode 124 at 3:00PM CST on Sunday, April 26th. Then on Friday, May 1st, fans will be treated to a double dose of Asteroid in Love with Episodes 5 & 6 dropping at 3:00PM CST and Nekopara Episode 9 at the same time.

Black Clover continues to be one of the biggest hits with some notable supporters under its belt, and now fans of the dub are one episode closer to catching up with the training arc currently underway in the original release! Are you excited to see a new episode of Black Clover's English dub? What are your thoughts on the English dub version of the series so far? What have been your favorite moments in the Black Clover anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.