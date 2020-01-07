Black Clover Ending Teases Anime’s Continuation

Like many long running anime adaptations taking on an action series from the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, Black Clover has continued to surprise as it went far beyond its initial (and hefty) 51 episode order and is well underway into the hundreds. It might be taken for granted now as it seems like Black Clover will continue on forever, but each new extension of episodes is still a surprise. This is especially true with the latest arc of the series as the Reincarnation arc would serve as a great place to put a break in the anime before continuing on to the new status quo.

With the release of the tenth opening and ending theme sequences for the anime in Episode 116 of the series, the anime is teasing it will go beyond the end of the Reincarnation arc as it reveals images a few characters that don’t appear until much later in the manga.

In the final moments of the tenth ending theme, there is a spread of many of the villains of the Reincarnation arc before it pans up to reveal some brand new characters. These are characters introduced in the currently running Spade Kingdom arc. Characters such as the Princess of the Heart Kingdom, Lolopechka, her Water Spirit Undine, and even some teases of the Devilish new threats coming to the series.

While the anime has been no stranger to outright spoiling some of the future events of the series, this is certainly a surprise as the anime has yet to announce that it will continue beyond the Reincarnation arc — which has yet to reach the final climactic battle. This is most likely due to the new ending theme sticking around beyond the opening theme, but this should ease fans wondering if the anime was going to continue.

