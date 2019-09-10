Black Clover Reveals Major Yuno Power Boost

Black Clover’s anime has crossed the major one hundred episode milestone, and it’s perfect timing for the series as it’s currently kicking off a major new arc in which Licht and the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s plan succeeded. Now that the spirits of the Elves have revived, and many of the Magic Knights have been possessed, each of them has gotten a huge power-up. This also includes Yuno. At first it seemed like Yuno would be possessed completely like the other Magic Knights, the latest episode sees him snap out of it and unleash a whole new power.

According to commentary for Raia, Yuno’s Elf spirit has not awakened completely. Because of that, Yuno has managed to take back control of his body. And like all of the others possessed by the Elves, Yuno has gotten a major boost to his already strong magic abilities.

Before this arc, Yuno unleashed a new transformation that already gave him a huge upgrade in power. But unlike his use of the Spirit Dive in the Royal Knights selection tournament, it’s a lot stronger now. This is shown in just how well he’s able to keep up with Licht, who is seen having the ability to fly and use powerful magic without the use of a grimmoire. But there’s something interesting about his power-up.

The other Elf spirits are reincarnations of those who lived years ago, but Yuno has an interesting origin. There’s a hint that his Elf spirit could be related to Licht in some way, and that’s perhaps why he gained so much power compared to the others. But even with this power and Asta’s help, the two still couldn’t beat Licht. Yuno’s going to need to tap into this new power even more in order to make a real dent as the fight continues in future episodes.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.