Black Clover Reveals New Noelle Form

Black Clover‘s anime is now making headway through its third year, and this has brought it to the action packed Reincarnation arc. While the arc has already debuted some surprising fights thus far as Asta and the other Royal Knights are now facing off against their possessed, and strength boosted allies. With more challenging foes than ever before, this has caused a change in the Magic Knights overall as they have had to push beyond their limits in order to come out victorious against the seemingly invincible Elves. This, of course, includes Noelle Silva.

Episode 108 of the series pits Noelle and the rest of the Silva family against the powerful Kivn, whose Elf possession has resulted in the space bending Compass Magic with the power to even pin down Noelle’s stronger older brother, Nozel. But this soon sparks a change in her, resulting in a powerful new spell and form, Water Creation Magic: Valkyrie Armor.

Originally teased back when the newest opening theme for the Reincarnation arc first debuted, this new Noelle form comes with a lot of weight behind it. With Nozel taken out and her family in danger, Noelle jumps into action. She’s left without many options to fight back as their mana is continually being depleted by Kivn’s enclosed Compass Magic space, so she decides to mold it a bit more specifically.

Noting how long-distance attacks wouldn’t work, and that she can’t really manipulate her magic that well, Noelle instead condenses her power and tightens it around her body. This results in an armored form complete with a shifting water lance. With this form, she dances through the air as she seemingly can swim through the mana around her.

It’s here in this moment that Nozel sees their mother in Noelle, as she used to don a very similar armor and dance around in her fights. But Noelle isn’t dancing, she’s tearing her way through that mana and fighting every inch forward. And as one final proof of this, she uses her water lance to pierce right through Kivn and free her and her siblings from the Compass Magic space.

