Black Clover Post-Credits Scene Makes Surprising Nero Reveal

Black Clover’s anime is continuing on through the Reincarnation arc (and potentially even further in the future), and the latest episode of the series brings us one step closer to the final climactic battle of the arc as the various knights make their way toward the arc’s big baddie, Devil. Episode 117 marks a turning point for the arc as it’s debuted a new set of opening and ending themes that are filled with the same kind of spoiler fueled visuals that fans have come to expect from every one of the series’ theme sequences thus far.

One of the most peculiar standouts of this new opening was a strange new character who has yet to make their official appearance, but that’s tied into the post-credits scene from Episode 117 that surprisingly reveals that the Anti-Magic bird Nero can actually speak.

After the credits roll on Episode 117 of the series, Nero is seen flying to where the injured Finral and his brother Langris are lying after their fierce battle a few episodes prior. Nero then pecks Finral in the face, and says “Take me to the demon’s bones.” This is a strange statement out of context for the tiny bird to request, on top of the surprise that it has the ability to speak, but fans of the anime should recognize these bones.

At the top of every single episode, fans are reminded about the story about how the First Wizard King defeated a giant demon, and its bones lay there as a reminder. Nero’s ties into this story will be revealed in the coming episodes, as well as its ties to the strange young girl appearing in the newest opening theme.

