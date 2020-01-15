Black Clover Sets Up Big Battle in New Preview

Black Clover’s Reincarnation arc has been steadily leading toward its climactic final battle, and the latest episode added one key competent to the mix with the first Wizard King and Secre now making their way into the shadow castle where Asta and the other Magic Knights are struggling against Devil. But things are about to get a lot more fierce now that the Wizard King has arrived, and although the fight with Devil is sure to be a huge one there’s actually an upcoming fight coming much sooner that will most likely be as big.

Episode 117 began a flashback that tied into a surprising event of the Clover Kingdom’s past as it teased the beginning of a fight between the first Wizard King, Lumiere, and the mutated Licht, and the preview for the next episode of the series teases a deeper dive into these past relationships and how they tie to the current explosive action.

Black Clover #118 preview! Next week Isuta and Tanemura episode!#ブラッククローバー pic.twitter.com/t5Jg99FZdE — Noeru (@kiwbvi) January 14, 2020

Each episode of the anime begins with a reminder that the first Wizard King, who was revealed to be a young prince named Lumiere in the latest episode, once defeated a demon that was setting out to destroy the world. But Episode 117 of the series actually went back and explained the background story of this fight as it was revealed that this demon was actually a mutated form of the elf Licht, who had fallen into despair and lost control of his body.

The episode ended with Licht asking for Lumiere to kill him, so it’s expected to explode with a whole new perspective of this monumental fight in Episode 118. The preview for the episode hides this fact pretty well as it focuses more on the reunions Lumiere will have with Licht in the present time, but anime fans are hoping this fight is translated well into the anime.

Black Clover's anime tends to highlight its biggest moments with exquisitely animated sequences, so there's definitely a hope that this important fight will get similar treatment.

