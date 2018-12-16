‘Black Clover’ Hypes Biggest Episode Yet With Ominous Still

Black Clover is one of shonen’s top priorities these days, and Studio Pierrot is about to make its bias know. After all, the anime is set to debut a new episode soon, and the update is being hyped as one of the show’s biggest yet.

Over on Twitter, the studio shouted out Black Clover‘s next episode specifically in a new post. Studio Pierrot confirmed episode 63 will show first at Jump Festa this winter, and the annual anime convention will give the show the A-list treatment.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Jump Festa 2019. Black Clover episode 63, “It’s Nothing”, will air! Look forward to Asta’s astonishing battle as he transforms into a strange appearance,” the studio shared with fans.

Not only does this new post tease the arrival of a new form for Asta, but Studio Pierrot took things a step further. A new still image from episode 63 was shared, and it shows Asta looking more terrifying than ever before.

After being cursed by the Witch Queen, Asta slowly finds himself turning into what appears to be a demon. The teenager’s body is jacked up with muscle, giving him the appearance of a much older man. Asta’s form seems much bigger in this still than ever before, and one side of his body is coated in strange black marks. The look is continued as one of Asta’s irises turn red, and the boy takes things to another level as he sprouts what looks to be a shadowy wing from his back.

Anime fans have yet to see this dark transformation in full, but it is something manga fans have waited a long time to see. Dubbed as Black Asta, this form allows the hero to channel a new level of anti-magic, but it leaves the boy open to attacks as the form takes a tremendous amount of energy to wield. Now, fans will get to see how this transformation works in the anime, and it seems Jump Festa will be the place where it takes flight.

So, will you be watching this big episode? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.