‘Black Clover’ Brings Back A Major Character

Black Clover‘s manga is currently in the middle of its most intense, action-packed arc of the series yet, and now it’s had another major event that shakes up the series going forward.

One major character has returned, from being in a deathly coma for several arcs, at the end of the latest chapter and is already making big moves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Read on to find out who, but be warned that there are major spoilers for Black Clover below!

****

In the latest arc of the series, the Elves have reincarnated their souls into the bodies of several Magic Knights. This includes the Vice-Captain of the Crimson Lion squad, and when Leopold and the other Crimson Lions struggle against him, the resulting mana fluctuations awaken the former captain, Fuegoleon Vermillion. Fuegoleon has been out of commission since the Eye of the Midnight Sun first attacked the Clover Kingdom during the Royal Capital arc, and he was taken by surprise by Licht’s power. His arm had completely been blown away, and the attack had left him in a coma ever since then.

But with his younger brother Leo and the other Crimson Lions fighting for their life, this ensuing manga helps Fuegoleon wake up. He reappears at the end of the series after his home is completely engulfed in his magical flame mana. With this, he appears at the end of the chapter with a newfound power as he known apparently carries the Salamander spirit and his missing arm has been compensated for with an arm entirely made of flame.

Fuegoleon’s true abilities have never quite been seen in the series before, so fans are now on the edge of their seats in order to see just how much power the former captain of the Crimson Lion squad has when he’s really fired up. He’s definitely going to be crucial in defeating the Elf uprising once and for all.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.