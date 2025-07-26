Black Clover Creator Teases Anime’s New Season

Black Clover has a new season of the anime in the works, and the creator behind it all is teasing what could be coming next. It’s been a huge Summer for Black Clover fans as not only was it announced that the next major update this Summer will be three chapters long, but it’s also been confirmed that the anime will be making its highly requested return at last. This means that after four years since Black Clover’s anime ended its first run, we’re finally going to see new episodes tackling the final two arcs of Yuki Tabata’s original story.

Black Clover has announced that a new season of the anime is in the works with Studio Pierrot once again taking on the new series, and series creator Yuki Tabata shared a message with fans all about the new anime season. To celebrate both the tenth anniversary of his manga first hitting the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and that a new season is in the works, Tabata thanked fans for all of their support for the franchise through its tenure thus far.

Pierrot

Black Clover Creator Teases New Anime

“The production of the long-awaited new anime season of Black Clover has been confirmed!” Tabata stated in a special message to fans shared earlier this month. “I’m beyond ecstatic going into the new anime season after the super-passionate movie that came out! Thanks to all of you, Black Clover is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year! I definitely plan to keep this hype going! I want fans from Japan and all around the world to enjoy the powered-up anime that’s going to be brought to you by the most awesome anime production staff! Thank you so much for supporting Black Clover!”

Black Clover has yet to announce a release date or window for Season 2 of the anime as of the time of this publication, but the new anime will be adapted by Studio Pierrot once more. It’s also been teased that the anime’s broadcast partners are hoping the franchise hits the same level of popularity with worldwide fans like franchises such as Naruto, so there’s a hope that Black Clover‘s new season is going to hit even higher heights than the first time around. And that’s a huge bar to climb.

Pierrot

What’s Next for Black Clover’s Anime?

Black Clover‘s TV anime ended its run back in 2021 with a little over 170 episodes under its belt, and it left things off on a huge cliffhanger. When its original weekly anime run first came to an end, the anime was within only a few chapters of where the manga was. So that means when the anime returns, it’s got both the Spade Kingdom Raid and the Ultimate Wizard King arcs left to adapt as it all comes to an end. With Tabata working through that final arc now, the anime’s going to have a clear runway for its new episodes.

While it’s yet to be revealed when these new Black Clover episodes will premiere (but it could be as early as next year depending on when the manga ends), it has been revealed that the new episodes will be streaming with Crunchyroll when they do hit. This is also where you can catch up with everything that happened during the first run of the anime too with both Japanese and English language audio options available.